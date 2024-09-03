

NEC's new system using Biometric Authentication Technology



TOKYO, Sept 3, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) will launch a new system using biometric authentication technology that is capable of quickly authenticating large numbers of people at one time, even while they are in motion. The system is expected to accelerate admission and reduce congestion for busy events and infrastructure. NEC will begin providing the system globally in September 2024, initially focusing on Japan, the United States, and Singapore.In recent years, the number of visitors to airports, train stations, tourist attractions and other amusement facilities in Japan has been rising sharply. At the same time, however, facility expansions and additions to alleviate congestion have not kept pace. At airports in particular, the number of passengers in Japan is projected to double (*) by 2041 compared to 2019, and there is a need to improve the efficiency of passenger services.Conventionally, when large numbers of people have converged on areas such as theme parks, offices, factories, etc., heavy amounts of congestion have occurred, together with long lines at flapper gates and security screening areas.This new system features NEC's world-class face recognition technology and matching technology, which evaluates the characteristics of movement and clothing to quickly detect persons in designated areas. Furthermore, the system can continue to biometrically identify persons even as they pass through crowded areas.In addition, the system can authenticate large numbers of people while they are in motion, including as many as 100 persons per minute in real time. Since the system does not require gates, as is the case with conventional admission control systems, it reduces lines and congestion without expanding or adding to existing facilities, thereby improving convenience and efficiency.When a person whose face image has not been registered attempts to pass, the system can provide visual alerts on a display or illumination installed overhead or on the floor.NEC introduced this system for employees at its headquarters in Tokyo in July 2024.System features1. Simultaneous authentication of multiple people in real timeThis system enables simultaneous authentication of a large number of people in real time and allows users to pass through without stopping, thereby improving authentication efficiency. In various usage scenarios, such as airports and amusement facilities, this system will contribute to easing congestion and improving operational efficiency.2. Easy installationThis system can be deployed with as little as a single camera (minimum configuration) and a small, palm-sized edge terminal incorporating hardware acceleration technology. This enables deployment in a variety of locations and cost-effective expansion.3. Flexible integration with a variety of applications to meet corporate needsThis system can be flexibly implemented to meet corporate needs, and can be used in a variety of use cases through integration with various applications. In the future, the system can be combined with AR glasses and other devices to enhance both security and hospitality.NEC provides end-to-end services for digital transformation (DX) through the "NEC BluStellar" value-delivery model. NEC BluStellar transforms business models to address social and business challenges by applying diverse industry insights and world-leading technological expertise to the entire DX process, from customer strategy consultation through implementation.About NEC's Face Recognition TechnologyNEC has ranked first in the world multiple times in the "1:N authentication" test sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States. While constantly improving the performance of its core algorithms, NEC has promoted the implementation of face recognition and has developed face recognition business in more than 50 countries and regions around the world.The technology has been deployed in a total of 80 airports globally, and is being used in various applications, such as immigration, customs declarations, boarding procedures, and hospitality solutions.(*)Source: Tourism Economics/IATA Sustainability and Economics (IATA)ShareAbout the Gateless Biometric Authentication Systemwww.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/from/index.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.