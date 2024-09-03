

(Hong Kong, September 3, 2024) - Synergy ESCO (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ("Synergy ESCO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of energy-saving solutions and a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Unity Group Holdings International Limited ("Unity Group" or the "Group", stock code: 1539.HK), has achieved a significant milestone in its Malaysian operations. The Company has entered a strategic partnership with Malayan Banking Berhad ("Maybank"), Malaysia's largest financial institution, and secured bank facilities of RM 50,000,000 (around HKD 90 million) for its portfolio of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-aligned energy efficiency projects nationwide on August 24, 2024. The collaboration underscores Unity Group's commitment to further expand its presence in Malaysia, and fully ramp up the delivery of energy-efficient solutions to strata and commercial properties, and promoting environmental sustainability with the Malaysian government. Unity Group and Maybank executives seal a strategic partnership with a signing ceremony "We are thrilled about the prospects that this collaboration with Maybank, the largest bank in Malaysia, presents," said Mr. Mansfield Wong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Group. "This partnership endorses our ESG footprints in Malaysia and make meaningful financial support to "turbo-charge" our implementation of efficient and sustainable energy solutions to our clientele and the environment", he elaborated. Lyana Jessie Lim, Client Coverage Managing Director, Maybank said, "We anticipate that this first batch of funding will enable the Unity Group to expand its services to a broader range of stratified and commercial buildings across the nation." She further remarked, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable development goals and demonstrates both the Unity Group and Maybank's dedication to driving positive change in Malaysia's energy landscape, aligned with the Bank's Myimpact commitment to reinforce and expand values-based and sustainable solutions in our offerings". The partnership was first officially announced during Synergy ESCO's "The Rise of Green ESG" event, which was attended by representatives from Maybank, Selangor Housing and Property Board (Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor [LPHS]), Subang Jaya City Council (Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya [MBSJ]) and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya [MPAJ]) on August 24, 2024. Management attended the "ESG Fund Partnership" Signing Ceremony include: From left to right: 1.Mr. Lim Choon Seng from Maybank; 2. Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Head of Commercial Banking Centre Klang from Maybank;3. Mr. Romesh Arulananda, Senior Manager, Client Solutions Group from Maybank;4. Mr. Hiew Yit Shiong, Director of Client Solutions Group from Maybank;5. Ms. Lyana Jessie Lim, Managing Director of Client Coverage Group Global Banking from Maybank;6. Mr. Mansfield Wong, Chairman & CEO from Unity Group;7. Ms. Eva Yim, Executive Director of Synergy ESCO;8. Mr. Stephen Cheung, Executive Technical Director of Synergy ESCO;9. Ms. Aaly Tai, Chief Operating Officer of Synergy ESCO;10. Mr. Don Tan, ESG & Green Program Director of Synergy ESCO The event also celebrated the achievements of Strata Properties under the purview of MBSJ and MPAJ, honoured with "The Green Pioneer" award in recognition of their support for the program and their commitment to environmental sustainability. Over the past twelve months, Synergy ESCO has been partnered with LPHS to reduce carbon emission for the Selangor state, known as "The Green Initiative Programme ", the conversion of 6,000 stratified condominiums to Unity Group's LED lights. This program offered by the Group has already significantly benefited numerous strata condominiums in Selangor with the deployment of our proprietary Ultra High Energy-Efficiency LED lights. This initiative aligns with Selangor's Sustainable Development Goals for carbon neutrality by 2035, not only delivering hassle-free savings to clients but also contributing substantially to reducing carbon emissions. To date, the Company has successfully deployed approximate 500,000 high energy-efficient LED lights, which is approximately 8.33% of our total target in Selangor, Malaysia. We have achieved energy savings of up to 72%. Our proprietary LED lights boast a lifespan of 150,000 hours at a defect rate of 0.01%, significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, labours, and wastages in support of Malaysia's goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. - Ends - About Unity Group Holdings International Limited Founded in 2008, Unity Group became the first energy service company to list on the mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the core of its operations is the Energy Management Contract (EMC) business model, implements investment-free customized solutions to achieve optimal energy efficiency and maximize returns for clients, utilize our proprietary products designed and developed by our research and development team. Unity Group operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa and the U.A.E. Middle East. For more information, please visit: https://www.unitygroup.eco/index.php About Malayan Banking Berhad The holding group of Maybank (the "Maybank Group") is one of the biggest banking groups in Asia and the fourth biggest in the Southeast Asia. The Maybank Group has an international network of 2,400 offices in 20 regions, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, Laos, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Great Britain, the USA, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, China and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: www.maybank.com This press release is distributed by LBS Communications Consulting Limited. For media inquiries, please contact: Joanne Chan Tel: (852)3679 3671 Email: jchan@lbs-comm.com Jason Ho Tel: (852)3752 2675 Email: jho @lbs-comm.com 03/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

