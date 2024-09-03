Jin Yuan's Stellar Debut Brings KOLON SPORT to Global Stage

CHAMONIX, France, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Yuan delivered an impressive performance at the prestigious HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc, the world's premier event in trail running, showcasing her potential in her very first trail running race.

Competing in the women's MCC on August 26th, Yuan was among the leading female athletes throughout the race, completing the 40 km course with 2350 m+ of elevation gain in a time of 4:42:56. Her strong performance earned her 6th place overall among women and first place in her age group. As a race primarily reserved for UTMB volunteers, partners, and local residents, a large and enthusiastic crowd gathered in Chamonix to celebrate Yuan's achievement as she crossed the finish line.

A relative newcomer to the trail running world, Yuan already has her eyes set on bigger things. Supported by KOLON SPORT, Yuan will turn her focus to the 2025 UTMB® World Series Finals and establishing herself on the international stage in the OCC (50K) race.

As KOLON SPORT's first-ever trail running athlete, Jin Yuan was well-equipped throughout the race with the KOLON EXTREME Mountain Expedition Series waterproof jacket. Designed for "Professional Alpinists," this jacket ensured Jin Yuan could perform at her very best thanks to the lightweight and comfortable features.

In a post-race interview, Jin Yuan said, "The biggest challenge was fear of heights. In the second stage, I was overtaken by many competitors, and that section was the most difficult. What satisfied me was my own performance. During the first three stages of climbing and descending, my muscles didn't react badly,and I ran very relaxed overall. I think I can be even stronger, with greater room for improvement in my understanding of off-road running and adaptation to mountainous environments."

About Jin Yuan

Originally a professional track and field athlete specialising in the 3000-metre steeplechase and middle-distance running, Jin Yuan only recently transitioned to trail running but has already showcased her immense talent and potential.

In preparation for the race, the Chinese athlete underwent extensive specialist training. In addition to providing a range of professional gear, KOLON SPORT helped Yuan in her preparation through daily training arrangements, sports recovery and pre-race preparation.

Top class equipment for top class athletes

The EXTREME Mountain Expedition Series Waterproof Jacket proved the product of choice as Jin Yuan navigated the complex paths and variable weather conditions in the mountains before flying to victory. Designed "All for Professional Alpinists", the jacket uses 40D GORE-TEX PROSHELL fabric to ensure outdoor protection while achieving extreme lightness. Developed in collaboration with Donghua University's School of Fashion Design and tested by professional alpinists above 5,000m, the gear, weighing under 2,500g (size L for men), exemplifies KOLON SPORT's commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and outdoor performance.

For Jin Yuan, the jacket's lightweight design was a key factor in her success at the UTMB World Series Finals, offering both outstanding outdoor performance and comfort while meeting the event's strict equipment requirements.

About KOLON SPORT

KOLON SPORT provides high-quality products for outdoor enthusiasts. Throughout the event, they showcased the brand's excellence in top-tier events alongside its long-term vision in the outdoor sports arena. Establishing high-end aesthetics, building professional recognition, and crafting an outdoor lifestyle, KOLON SPORT aims to explore and innovate in core outdoor scenarios, providing more athletes and outdoor enthusiasts with professional and reliable sports gear. The brand focuses on a high-end quality outdoor lifestyle, enabling every outdoor enthusiast to embrace nature with peace of mind and experience a high-end quality outdoor lifestyle, indulging in the mountains and wilderness.

About the Event:

Founded in 2003, HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc is one of the toughest trail races in Europe. The event takes place on established hiking routes in the Mont Blanc region. To date, it has established eight categories: UTMB®, CCC®, OCC, TDS®, MCC, ETC, PTL® and YCC., covering different levels of difficulty from short-distance youth races to 300 km treks. After more than twenty years of continuous operation, it has developed into a top-level trail race that attracts trail running and hiking enthusiasts from around the world.

