Richard Armstrong Joins N2Growth as Partner to Lead Executive Search Expansion in the UK

N2Growth, a global leader in human and organizational performance, proudly announces the appointment of Richard Armstrong as Partner in its London office. Richard will spearhead the expansion of N2Growth's Executive Search practice across the United Kingdom, focusing on Executive Search, Board of Directors, and C-suite searches.





N2Growth Expands to the United Kingdom





Richard brings two decades of specialist recruitment experience to N2Growth, having earned a stellar reputation as a trusted adviser to some of the world's leading pre- and post-IPO technology companies. His strategic insights and deep understanding of the industry make him a formidable addition to the N2Growth team.

Before joining N2Growth, Armstrong founded The AJR Partnership, a boutique Executive Search firm renowned for its global Go-To-Market campaigns tailored for Venture Capital and Private Equity portfolio companies. Under his leadership, The AJR Partnership executed over 200 strategic leadership searches worldwide, solidifying Richard's expertise in connecting top-tier leadership talent with premier organizations. His commitment to high integrity and accountability has been a cornerstone of his success.

Richard's roots trace back to East Yorkshire, UK. He holds a BA Hons. in Journalism from the University of Lincoln, where his analytical skills were honed, complementing his recruitment acumen.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard Armstrong to the N2Growth team," said Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer of N2Growth. "Richard's extensive experience and proven track record in executive search make him an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our presence in the UK. His leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our clients with the highest level of excellence."

Mr. Armstrong shared his enthusiasm about joining N2Growth, "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. N2Growth's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to the firm's success and helping our clients achieve their strategic goals by securing the best leadership talent available."

With Armstrong on board, N2Growth is poised to strengthen its foothold in the UK market, delivering unparalleled executive search services to its esteemed clients.

N2Growth is a global leader in executive search and leadership development, dedicated to identifying and nurturing world-class talent for your organization. We combine disruptive innovation with a trusted, transparent approach, ensuring you engage with unparalleled expertise in unlocking the potential of leaders, teams, and organizations.

