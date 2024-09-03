



KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AGAPE ATP Corporation (NASDAQ: ATPC) ("ATPC" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce a series of significant updates reflecting its ongoing commitment to growth and sustainability.Effective today, ATPC will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, as previously disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This strategic action aims to increase the market price per share, thereby meeting NASDAQ's continued listing standards and ensuring the Company's position on a globally recognized exchange. Additionally, the number of authorised shares of common stock will be reduced from 1,000,000,000 to 50,000,000.Beyond the reverse stock split, ATPC is advancing several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its position and providing value to shareholders. The Company is planning to launch new products expected to enhance its financial outlook and market presence. The recent partnership with B&H Intec Solution Sdn. Bhd, which led to the formation of ATPC Green Energy Sdn. Bhd., has lined up a promising pipeline in its green energy sector. This venture is an important step in expanding the Company's capabilities in sustainable energy solutions, aligning with its broader goals of supporting environmental sustainability.Furthermore, ATPC is actively expanding its offerings in the wellness and senior care sectors. Cedar ATPC Sdn. Bhd. is poised to introduce a range of new wellness services designed to meet the growing demand for health and wellness solutions. At the same time, Sweet Home Senior Living Care Centre Sdn Bhd continues to thrive, delivering high-quality care services to address the needs of an aging population. These initiatives underscore the Company's commitment to enhancing the quality of life and supporting sustainable development, which are core pillars of its business strategy.Financially, the Company remains on solid footing, with a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to support ongoing and future initiatives. ATPC is also exploring new opportunities in both domestic and regional markets, particularly in the areas of Wellness and Green Energy, as part of its strategy for sustainable growth.The Company recognises the concerns of its investors regarding the reverse stock split and wants to assure them that these actions are part of a broader strategy to ensure long-term stability and growth. While short-term market dynamics can be influenced by various factors, including geopolitical events and economic shifts, ATPC is confident in the underlying strength of the markets in which it operates and its strategic positioning within them. The management team is closely monitoring market conditions and remains prepared to take swift, decisive actions to protect and enhance shareholder value.Source: AGAPE ATP CorporationCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.