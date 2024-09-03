EQS-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

03.09.2024 / 07:55 CET/CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Ad-hoc-Mitteilung nach Art. 17 Marktmissbrauchsverordnung QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Netto-Aktienausgleich außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an Venlo, Niederlande, den 3. September 2024 - Der Vorstand und der Aufsichtsrat der QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" oder die "Gesellschaft") haben heute beschlossen, nicht nachrangige, unbesicherte Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Netto-Aktienausgleich (net share settlement) mit Fälligkeit 2031 zu begeben, die teilweise in Stammaktien der Gesellschaft ("Aktien") gewandelt werden können (die "Schuldverschreibungen"). Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, die Schuldverschreibungen in einer Stückelung von jeweils 200.000 US-Dollar, in einem Gesamtvolumen von 450 Mio. US-Dollar und im Einklang mit Regulation S im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Anleger, die keine US-Personen sind, nur außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Australien, Südafrika und Japan auszugeben (das "Angebot"). Die Anzahl der Aktien, die den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegen, wird etwa 6,9 Millionen betragen, was etwa 3,1 % des derzeit ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft entspricht (vorbehaltlich möglicher Anpassungen des Wandlungsverhältnisses entsprechend den Anleihebedingungen). Die Gesellschaft plant, Schuldverschreibungen mit einer Laufzeit von 7 Jahren auszugeben. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden zum Nennbetrag ausgegeben, werden eine Verzinsung zwischen 2,125 % und 2,625 % p.a. haben, die halbjährlich nachträglich zu zahlen ist, und werden, sofern die Schuldverschreibungen nicht zuvor gewandelt, zurückgezahlt oder zurückgekauft und entwertet wurden, zum Nennbetrag zurückgezahlt. Die Gesellschaft ist berechtigt, mit Wirkung an oder nach dem 1. Oktober 2029 alle, aber nicht nur einige der ausstehenden Schuldverschreibungen zu ihrem Nennbetrag zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen zurückzuzahlen, wenn der Kurs einer Aktie innerhalb eines bestimmten Zeitraums 150 % des vorherrschenden Wandlungspreises erreicht oder übersteigt oder wenn weniger als 20 % des Gesamtnennwerts der ursprünglich begebenen Schuldverschreibungen ausstehen und von anderen Personen als der Gesellschaft und ihren Tochtergesellschaften gehalten werden. Die Inhaber der Schuldverschreibungen haben das Recht, am 5. Jahrestag ihrer Emission eine vorzeitige Rückzahlung ihrer Schuldverschreibungen zu ihrem Nennbetrag zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen zu verlangen. Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis wird voraussichtlich mit einem Aufschlag von zwischen 42,5 % und 47,5 % des Referenzaktienkurses festgesetzt, welcher dem volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Aktien der Gesellschaft an der New York Stock Exchange am heutigen Handelstag, dem 3. September 2024, entspricht. Die endgültigen Bedingungen der Schuldverschreibungen werden im Laufe des heutigen Tages, dem 3. September 2024, festgelegt, und durch eine separate Pressemitteilung bekannt gegeben. Wenn Inhaber der Schuldverschreibungen ihr Wandlungsrecht ausüben, erhalten sie nach Maßgabe der Anleihebedingungen einen Geldbetrag in Höhe des Nennbetrags der Schuldverschreibungen sowie eine Anzahl von Aktien, so dass die Summe aus dem Geldbetrag und dem Wert der gelieferten Aktien dem Wert der den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegenden Aktien entspricht. Valutatag wird voraussichtlich der 10. September 2024 sein und die Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den Handel im Freiverkehr (Open Market) an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse wird veranlasst. QIAGEN beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus der Emission der Schuldverschreibungen für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der Ablösung bestehender Verbindlichkeiten, zu verwenden. In Bezug auf das Angebots wird sich QIAGEN verpflichten, während einer Lock-up Periode, die 90 Tage nach dem Valuatag endet, vorbehaltlich bestimmter Ausnahmen und eines Verzichts der Joint Global Coordinators, keine Wertpapiere zu verkaufen, die den Schuldverschreibungen oder ihren Aktien im Wesentlichen ähnlich sind. QIAGEN N.V. Hulsterweg 82 5912 PL Venlo Niederlande ISIN: NL0015001WM6 Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt (Prime Standard) Kontakt QIAGEN N.V.: Investor Relations Public Relations John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826 Domenica Martorana +49 2103 29 11244 Lisa Mannagottera +49 2103 29 14181 E-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com E-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Disclaimer: The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of QIAGEN and the information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the Bonds in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The Bonds may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the Bonds in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by QIAGEN or any other party involved in the offering or any of their respective affiliates that would permit an offering of the Bonds or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security of QIAGEN in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Bonds described in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. person absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of the Bonds in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese, South African or other applicable securities laws. For readers in the European Economic Area: This communication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are qualified investors as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). For readers in the United Kingdom: This communication is directed only at Qualified Investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA") who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the European Economic Area, by persons who are not Qualified Investors. The Bonds are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Bonds will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. MiFID II professionals / ECPs-only (all distribution channels) / No PRIIPs KID / No sales to retail investors in the EEA and the UK Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Bonds have been subject to a product approval process which has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the Bonds and/or the underlying shares. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Bonds. The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means (a) in the EEA, a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 as amended or superseded (the "Insurance Mediation Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a Qualified Investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation and (b) in the UK, a person who is one (or more) of (i) a retail client within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the UK (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") or the EU PRIIPS Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPS Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation and/or the UK PRIIPs Regulation.



