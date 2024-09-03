EQS-News: Busha
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Busha invites forward-thinking companies to explore how this development can enhance their cross-border activities and operations in African markets
Busha (www.Busha.ng), a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has been granted one of the first provisional licenses by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a regulated Digital Assets Exchange. This groundbreaking development under the SEC's Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program positions Busha as a key player in facilitating secure, compliant transactions between Nigeria, Africa's largest crypto market and other global markets in Europe and Asia.
Implications for UK and European Businesses
This regulatory milestone opens up exciting possibilities for UK and European companies operating in African markets:
Busha's CEO stated, "Our SEC approval is not just a milestone for Busha, but a gateway for international businesses looking to optimise their operations in Africa. We're excited to explore partnerships that can revolutionise how companies manage their cross-continental transactions."
Why Busha?
Looking Ahead
This regulatory approval signifies a new era of legitimacy and oversight in the African cryptocurrency sector. For UK and European businesses, it presents an opportunity to leverage a secure, regulated channel for their African operations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Busha.
Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3XrOL7z
About Busha:
Busha is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform offering a secure and user-friendly environment for trading and managing digital assets. Founded with the mission to simplify cryptocurrency for everyone, Busha continues to be a trusted partner for users and businesses across Africa and beyond.
For partnership inquiries, please contact: partnerships@busha.co
