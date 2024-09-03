EQS-News: Busha / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Busha Secures Pioneering Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) License, Opening New Avenues for Global Businesses across Africa



Busha invites forward-thinking companies to explore how this development can enhance their cross-border activities and operations in African markets Busha ( www.Busha.ng ), a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has been granted one of the first provisional licenses by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a regulated Digital Assets Exchange. This groundbreaking development under the SEC's Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program positions Busha as a key player in facilitating secure, compliant transactions between Nigeria, Africa's largest crypto market and other global markets in Europe and Asia. Implications for UK and European Businesses This regulatory milestone opens up exciting possibilities for UK and European companies operating in African markets: Secure Transactions: Busha's SEC-licensed status provides a compliant channel for on and off-ramping stablecoins and other digital assets between local African markets and Europe. Expanded Market Access: This development paves the way for UK and European businesses to tap into the growing African digital economy more efficiently. Faster, Cheaper & Streamlined Operations: Cryptocurrency transactions offer faster, more cost-effective alternatives to traditional cross-border settlement methods. Busha's CEO stated, "Our SEC approval is not just a milestone for Busha, but a gateway for international businesses looking to optimise their operations in Africa. We're excited to explore partnerships that can revolutionise how companies manage their cross-continental transactions." Why Busha? Proven Track Record : With over five years of operation, Busha has consistently prioritised customer satisfaction, security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

: With over five years of operation, Busha has consistently prioritised customer satisfaction, security, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Cutting-Edge Technology : Our platform offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management and transactions.

: Our platform offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management and transactions. Local Expertise : Deep understanding of African markets combined with global financial standards.

: Deep understanding of African markets combined with global financial standards. Regulatory Pioneer: As one of the first SEC-licensed crypto platforms in Nigeria, we're at the forefront of compliant cryptocurrency operations in Africa. Looking Ahead This regulatory approval signifies a new era of legitimacy and oversight in the African cryptocurrency sector. For UK and European businesses, it presents an opportunity to leverage a secure, regulated channel for their African operations. Busha invites forward-thinking companies to explore how this development can enhance their cross-border activities and operations in African markets. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Busha. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3XrOL7z About Busha: Busha is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform offering a secure and user-friendly environment for trading and managing digital assets. Founded with the mission to simplify cryptocurrency for everyone, Busha continues to be a trusted partner for users and businesses across Africa and beyond. For partnership inquiries, please contact: partnerships@busha.co



