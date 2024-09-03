The U. S. Department of Energy's (DOE) new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes will fund solar and battery storage facilities across Puerto Rico serving low- and moderate-income communities. From ESS News The U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a $325 million funding opportunity with the goal to improve community-level energy resilience for vulnerable populations across Puerto Rico. The new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes, funded by a second tranche of DOE's Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF) will provide funding for solar and battery storage installations for community ...

