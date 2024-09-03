Leveraging Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO constellation to offer high-quality, highly secure satellite communications service to multiple end users

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announced today a landmark partnership enabling SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) to integrate Eutelsat's OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services into its offering.

The multi-year partnership will enable SoftBank to deliver a high quality, robust bandwidth- and communication speed-guaranteed service to customers including corporations and government entities, notably providing momentum for SoftBank's satellite communication services. It will directly interconnect with SoftBank's closed network service "SmartVPN" for additional security communications. The scope will initially target the Japanese market, with potential to expand to Japanese customers in other territories.

Commenting on the partnership, Cyril Dujardin, Co-President of Eutelsat's Connectivity Business Unit said, "Our partnership with SoftBank is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative connectivity solutions globally. We are delighted to rely on SoftBank as our partner to enter the Japanese market, and we look forward to cementing and expanding our collaboration in the years to come."

Masakatsu Kawahara, SoftBank Corp. Vice President, Head of Communication Service Division, said, "We are excited to partner with Eutelsat. By using the OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation it becomes possible to use high-quality, highly secure satellite communications services in places such as maritime and mountainous areas where connectivity is difficult to provide with terrestrial mobile networks. This will enable us to promote digital transformation in various industries and for local governments, heralding a new era in secure, ubiquitous connectivity services."

The agreement follows the granting to SoftBank by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of a blanket license for specific radio stations, including VSAT earth stations and mobile earth stations, while Eutelsat OneWeb was granted a gateway station license by the same ministry.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at: www.eutelsat.com

