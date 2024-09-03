7 acquisitions announced since the beginning of the year

Legrand (Paris:LR) is continuing its bolt-on acquisition strategy and announced two new acquisitions today.

UPSistemas is a Colombian specialist in the integration, commissioning, maintenance and monitoring of technical infrastructures, in particular for datacenters.

Based in Bogota, and employing more than 300 people, UPSistemas reports annual revenue of around €30 million.

After Netrack, Davenham and Vass, UPSistemas represents the fourth acquisition this year in the datacenter segment.

APP (Australian Plastic Profiles)1 is an Australian cable management (conduit) leader for all types of buildings.

Based in Sydney, Australian Plastic Profile employs approximately 250 people and generates an annual revenue of over €100 million. With this acquisition, Legrand doubles its size in Australia and becomes a major player in this leading market.

Benoît Coquart, Directeur général de Legrand, commented:

"Our external growth is particularly vigorous this year, with 7 operations announced to date representing annualized revenue of nearly €350 million.

We will maintain this momentum in coming quarters as we continue to strengthen our positions through targeted and complementary acquisitions."

Key financial dates

2024 Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024 London (UK)

London (UK) 2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024

Quiet period 2 " starts: October 8, 2023

Quiet period " starts: October 8, 2023 2024 annual results: February 13, 2025

Quiet period 1 " starts: January 14, 2025

Quiet period " starts: January 14, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs).

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Investor relations financial communication

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11

lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com