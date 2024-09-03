Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2284 | ISIN: INE093A01033 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Earnix and Hexaware Partner to Accelerate Insurance Pricing Transformation

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, an IT services and solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Earnix, a global provider of AI-based SaaS pricing and rating solutions for financial services. The partnership aims to improve underwriting, efficiency, reduces losses, better comply with the regulations, and ensure competitive advantage through effective pricing strategies.

Hexaware Logo

Hexaware seeks to offer a comprehensive approach to underwriting practices. Its pricing practice supports pricing transformation across lines of business and pricing models for insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Intelligent pricing is crucial in enabling more accurate risk assessment and premium setting.

Emerging AI and ML technologies are transforming insurance pricing. With Earnix's advanced data analytics and AI-driven models, insurers can evaluate individual risk factors precisely, creating more accurate and dynamic pricing models. These tailored premiums improve underwriting accuracy and customer satisfaction, adapting to real-time data and reflecting changes in risk profiles promptly.

"Hexaware's expertise in AI and ML, combined with Earnix's pricing and underwriting solutions will help our clients refine pricing strategies, improve customer satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge," saidSandesh Shetti, Global Leader of Insurance, Hexaware.

"Earnix is excited to join forces with Hexaware to drive significant advancements in the insurance industry," said Ruth Fisk, Head of Business Development, Earnix. "By combining our expertise, we can offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that helps insurers optimize their pricing and risk management strategies, improve customer experience, and ultimately drive growth and profitability."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 32,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are all on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/earnix-and-hexaware-partner-to-accelerate-insurance-pricing-transformation-302236421.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.