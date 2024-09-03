Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of the 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition: The 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition held in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1, the 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition was held in Shenyang. This year's exposition, themed "Intelligent New Equipment, New Quality Productive Forces", gathered top equipment manufacturing enterprises from both domestic and international markets to showcase the latest technological achievements and explore industry development trends. Numerous high-end intelligent equipment made its global debut on the stage of the exposition, promoting high-quality development in the equipment manufacturing industry.

The 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition held in Shenyang: The 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition was held in Shenyang.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In a 100,000 square meters exhibition hall, a total of 3,462 booths were set up to comprehensively display advanced manufacturing technologies and intelligent equipment from around the world, as well as the fruits of the transition from old to new driving forces, major projects, and cooperation needs. Focusing on the development of new quality productive forces, the exhibition showcased new driving forces and trends in the field of equipment manufacturing.

The exhibition attracted a total of 946 equipment manufacturing enterprises from countries and regions including the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Vietnam, Malaysia and from 21 provinces and municipalities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangdong, and Jiangsu. Renowned global equipment manufacturing companies participating in the exhibition included Hexagon, Zeiss, and Tesla and leading enterprises in the industry in China participating in the exhibition included Beijing Jingdiao Group, GSK CNC Equipment Co. Ltd., Haitian Precision, Jinan Bodor, Shengu Group Co., Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries, SIASUN, BYD, and Chery, with "high-tech" being the core focus of the exhibition.

At the exposition, a series of exhibits representing the most advanced level of contemporary Chinese manufacturing, known as "Shenyang Manufacturing" and "Shenyang Intelligent Manufacturing", showcased the development achievements of the northeastern Chinese old industrial base to the world.

At the exposition, the ratio of high-end intelligent exhibits significantly increased, with a dedicated area for high-tech equipment and a robotics pavilion specially set up. The high-tech machinery and equipment, along with the era-specific exhibition booths, shone together at the venue, vividly reflecting the theme of "Intelligent New Equipment, New Quality Productive Forces".

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 22nd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition


