03.09.2024 08:22 Uhr
REMINDER: SUTNTIB AB Tewox bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process
From August 20, 2024, 10:00 EEST SUTNTIB AB Tewox bonds (ISIN code
LT0000409567) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is September 03, 2024, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 15 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia
and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the
nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1000 EUR. The
interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 8 to 8.5 per cent
per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be
registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000409567. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order books (LT0000409567):
TEWIPO8 for 8.0% annual coupon

TEWIPO85 for 8.5% annual coupon

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
August 20, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00;

August 21 - September 02, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00;
September 03, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: September 06, 2024.

All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
behalf of their clients. 

Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
brokerage company. 

Auction rules and Prospectus are available as attachments.

Tewox is a special closed-ended real estate investment company managed by one
of the largest investment management companies in Lithuania - UAB "Lords LB
Asset Management". Tewox specializes in management and development of retail
real estate in the Baltic Sea Region. Currently it owns 146.7 m EUR worth of
real estate. 1st tranche of 15 mEUR will be allocated for refinancing
previously issued bonds and outstanding debt from the recent acquisition of two
retail parks in Poland. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

