Admission to trading of Bercman Technologies additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-03 08:29 CEST -- On September 3rd, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Bercman Technologies and to list its 12,234 additionally issued shares, issued due to option's program realization, on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Bercman Technologies will be admitted to trading as of Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024, or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,451,265 shares of Bercman Technologies (ISIN: EE3100076407) will be traded under the trading code BERCM on or about September 3rd. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.