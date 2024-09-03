Trident Royalties PLC: Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd (" Bidco ") and Trident Royalties Plc (" Trident ") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the " Acquisition ") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Scheme "). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the " Scheme Document ").

Further to the announcement made by the boards of Bidco and Trident on 2 September 2024 that the Scheme has become Effective in accordance with its terms, the boards of Bidco and Trident today announce that, following an application by Trident, the London Stock Exchange has cancelled the trading of Trident Shares on AIM, with effect from 7.00 a.m. today, 3 September 2024.

Bidco / Deterra +61 8 6277 8880 Julian Andrews, Managing Director Bronwyn Kerr, General Counsel and Company Secretary J.P. Morgan(Financial adviser to Bidco and Deterra) +44 (0) 20 3493 8000 Mathew Hocking Jamie Riddell James Robinson Jonty Edwards Gresham(Financial adviser to Bidco and Deterra) +61 2 9224 0210 Neville Spry Michael Smith Tom Waddell Trident Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer +1 (757) 208-5171 Richard Hughes, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7967 589997 BMO (Rule 3 adviser and financial adviser to Trident) +44 (0)20 7236 1010 Gary Mattan Tom Rider Andrew Cameron Nick Macann Grant Thornton (AIM Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Colin Aaronson Samantha Harrison St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR) +44 20 7236 1177 Susie Geliher Charlotte Page

