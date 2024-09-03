Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 08:42 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Volvo Trucks: Breakthrough: Volvo to launch electric truck with 600 km range

Up to 600 km on one single charge. That's how far Volvo's next-generation heavy-duty electric truck will be able to drive. The longer range represents a breakthrough for long-distance transport with zero tailpipe emissions.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrification of heavy trucks is continuing across the world and longer distances are now becoming a possibility.

Next year Volvo will launch a new long-range version of its FH Electric that will be able to reach up to 600 km on one charge. This will allow transport companies to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes and to drive a full working day without having to recharge. The new Volvo FH Electric will be released for sale during the second half of 2025.

"Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of electric trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances. It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Five years of electric leadership

The enabler for the 600 km range is Volvo's new driveline technology, the so-called e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard. More efficient batteries, a further improved battery management system and overall efficiency of the powertrain also contribute to the extended range.

Volvo Trucks is a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks with eight battery-electric models in their portfolio. The wide product range makes it possible to electrify city and regional distribution, construction, waste management and, soon, long distance transport. Volvo has so far delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries around the world.

"The transport sector represents seven percent of global carbon emissions. Battery-electric trucks are important tools to reduce the climate footprint. Besides the important environmental gains that electric trucks bring, they offer truck drivers a much better working environment, with much lower levels of noise and vibrations," says Roger Alm.

Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas or HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil).

For more information, please contact:
Helena Lind
Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks
helena.lind@volvo.com
+46 76 5536257

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/r/breakthrough--volvo-to-launch-electric-truck-with-600-km-range,c4032035

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6667/4032035/2977941.pdf

Volvo Trucks long-range electric_final

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-aero-electric,c3329698

Volvo FH Aero Electric

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-electric,c3329700

Volvo FH Electric

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/roger-alm,c3329902

Roger Alm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breakthrough-volvo-to-launch-electric-truck-with-600-km-range-302236440.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
