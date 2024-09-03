QIAGEN N.V. launches non-US offering of net share settled convertible bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

VENLO, The Netherlands, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") have resolved today to issue senior, unsecured net share settled convertible bonds, which may be converted, in part, into ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"), due 2031 (the "Bonds").

The Company intends to issue the Bonds in minimum denominations of USD 200,000 each, in an aggregate volume of USD 450 million and in reliance on Regulation S through a private placement to institutional investors that are not U.S. persons only outside the United States of America, Australia, South Africa and Japan (the "Offering"). The number of Shares underlying the Bonds will be approximately 6.9 million, representing approximately 3.1% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital (subject to any adjustment of the conversion ratio pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

The Company plans to issue the Bonds with a maturity of 7 years. The Bonds will be issued at par, will pay a coupon between 2.125% - 2.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear and will, unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, be redeemed at par at maturity. The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the Bonds outstanding at par plus accrued interest with effect on or after October 1, 2029 if the price of a Share is equal to or exceeds 150% of the prevailing conversion price on each trading day within a certain period, or if 20% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued are outstanding and held by persons other than the Company and its subsidiaries. Holders of the Bonds will be entitled to require an early redemption of their Bonds on the fifth anniversary of their issue, at par value plus accrued interest. The initial conversion price is expected to be set at a 42.5% to 47.5% premium over the reference share price which will be equal to the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange today, September 3, 2024.

The final terms of the Bonds will be expected to be determined later today, September 3, 2024 and will be announced in a separate press release.

In the event of an exercise of their conversion right, holders of the Bonds will receive a cash amount equivalent to the par value of the Bonds, plus a number of Shares such that the sum of the cash amount and value of Shares delivered is equivalent to the value of the Shares underlying the Bonds, as determined in the terms and conditions.

The expected settlement date of the Bonds is September 10, 2024, and application will be made for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

QIAGEN intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness.

In connection with the Offering, QIAGEN will agree not to sell any securities that are substantially similar to the Bonds or its Shares for a lock-up period ending 90 calendar days following the settlement date, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators.

BofA Securities Europe, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners alongside BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan on the issue of the Bonds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics.

