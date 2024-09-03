California installed 24,202 electric-vehicle chargers in the first half of 2024, bringing the total to more than 150,000. From pv magazine USA California has surpassed 150,000 public and shared private chargers installed statewide, including 137,648 "Level 2" chargers and 14,708 fast chargers. In addition to the public network, the state estimates that more than 500,000 private home chargers are installed across the state. Of the 48,000 chargers added to the data set since the end of 2023, 24,202 new chargers were installed in the first half of 2024. The remaining 23,142 chargers were installed ...

