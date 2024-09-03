Leveraging Medidata solutions will enable the CRO to improve clinical trial experiences for patients and sponsors

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a new project with Aixial Group, a contract research organization (CRO), to streamline the execution of studies and achieve database lock faster. Aixial Group will migrate clinical data from one of its business units onto the Medidata Platform to create a Single Source of Truth (SSOT) that enables study teams to support patient data privacy, monitor throughout the study to keep patients safe, and make better-informed decisions.

"Aixial Group offers our trial sponsors the reliability and flexibility at scale they need to accelerate their clinical research programs and deliver results fast," said Jonas Möller, managing director, Aixial Group. "Consolidating clinical data onto the Medidata Platform will power the experience and expertise of our teams to deliver this superior service for our customers," concluded Tim Corbett-Clark, chief technology officer, Aixial Group.

"This engagement enables Aixial Group to provide increased consistency and control within their operations, helping them further excel in the global clinical research market," said Janet Butler, executive vice president, head of global sales, Medidata. "Medidata Rave EDC will enhance their support for studies of any size, length, or complexity and translate their productivity into more patients accessing better treatments sooner."

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

