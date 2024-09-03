TECNO X GEEKOM Launches MEGAMINI G1: World's Smallest Water-Cooled Gaming PC

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a global leader in high-end mini PCs, has partnered with TECNO, a renowned name in the tech industry, to unveil the groundbreaking MEGAMINI G1 on KICKSTARTER, the world's smallest water-cooled gaming PC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mini PC technology by merging outstanding performance with cutting-edge industrial design, setting new standards.

The MEGAMINI G1 boasts a compact chassis with a volume of only 5.74 liters, featuring a stylish metal exterior, transparent side panel, and charming RGB lighting. It is equipped with a mini display screen for real-time monitoring of CPU, GPU load, and chassis temperature. Undoubtedly, the MEGAMINI G1 stands out as a sci-fi masterpiece in the realm of gaming PCs.

Despite its compact size, the MEGAMINI G1 incorporates GEEKOM's advanced water cooling system, operating silently at below 26dB for optimal temperature management without noise.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in the MEGAMINI G1 features 8GB VRAM and 3072 CUDA cores, delivering immersive gaming experiences and accelerating AI tasks. It supports DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling), using AI to boost frame rates and enhance image quality in real-time, ensuring smooth gameplay and crisp visuals. Ideal for AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D modeling, the RTX 4060 maximizes performance and visual fidelity.

The MEGAMINI G1 features the Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and up to 5.40GHz max frequency, delivering exceptional processing power. It is paired with 32GB of DDR5 dual-channel memory and a blazing-fast 2TB NVMe SSD, ensuring seamless multitasking and swift data access for demanding applications. Whether for gaming, video editing, content creation, or intensive computing tasks, the MEGAMINI G1 offers uncompromising storage and performance.

The MEGAMINI G1 provides extensive connectivity options, including USB, Thunderbolt, OCuLink, HDMI 2.0, an SD 3.0 card slot, and a 2.5G Ethernet port. These features ensure seamless peripheral connections, high-speed data transfers, and support for multiple displays, enhancing both expandability and productivity.

Each MEGAMINI G1 undergoes rigorous testing for extreme conditions and durability, ensuring high reliability standards. GEEKOM offers a three-year warranty and dedicated customer support, providing users with peace of mind and hassle-free service.

The MEGAMINI G1, a fusion of technology and innovation, is now available on KICKSTARTER. For more information, please visit GEEKOM's official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488257/GEEKOM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecno-x-geekom-launches-megamini-g1-worlds-smallest-water-cooled-gaming-pc-302229354.html