Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anchor Butter: Gen Z turn to baking ahead of a Very Demure, Very Mindful autumn

  • Around a third say it improves their mood whilst another third say it helps them unwind
  • 77% of Gen Z blokes said they'd bake more if they could
  • Baking isn't Brat as 70% would bake more if they could avoid mess
  • 82% of the 18-24-year-olds wished they had more time

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 56% of Gen-Z loving the taste of their homemade bakes, it seems the younger generation are having their cake and eating it too when it comes to the emotional benefits of baking, according to research by UK's number one butter brand Anchor. This summer, it's been revealed that a whopping 82% of the youngsters wish they had more time in the kitchen, completely shoving Millennials and Boomers out of the way.

Ex-GBBO star Howard Middleton whips up cupcakes for hungry passers-by on Pudding Lane in celebration of Anchor Squeezy launch

It's no secret that much of the country was bitten by the baking bug during the pandemic, but in recent months it seems like the younger generation have reunited with their rolling pin. Since the start of summer, 76% of Gen-Z have admitted to baking something.

They seem to love the very demure, very mindful mood benefits of baking as over a third (34%) say it improves their mood while another third (32%) claim it helps them unwind. While 59% of Gen Zs confess that the taste is important, a quarter (26%) do it to butter up their loved ones and share the joy of baking with friends.

Despite their collective sweet tooth, the stress of mess has a lot of Gen-Z in a pickle: a stellar 70% would bake more if they could avoid mess. Another barrier to baking is how time-poor they are: 82% of the youngsters wished they had more time.

In fact, time is an issue for Brits of all ages - nearly half (48%) of the nation agree that returning to offices and commuting means they have less time to bake at home.

Thankfully, baking doesn't have to be Brat - it can be simpler and cleaner, as Anchor launches its newest innovation, Anchor Squeezy- the same great Anchor quality, now in bottle form to create delicious bakes with just a squeeze. The easy peasy, Anchor Squeezy is designed to create delicious baking and cooking in less time and with less mess.

Sarah Corrigan, Brand Manager at Anchor says: "Anchor Squeezy provides a solution for all bakers - whether you're a pro who's strapped for time, or a baking novice looking for the tools to whip up amazing treats. Our data shows that taste is the most important factor of baking, which is why we've worked tirelessly to ensure Anchor Squeezy still delivers our signature buttery taste. Anchor Squeezy is a game changer for at-home bakers, and we can't wait to hear what our customers think".

Former Great British Bake Off star Howard Middleton served up delicious cupcakes for hungry passers-by on Pudding Lane, as part of the launch for the iconic butter, in bottle form. Anchor Squeezy is available to buy in Tesco and other major retailers by the end of September, RRP £3.35 for 500ml.

About Anchor Butter

We've been churning milk and salt since 1886 to create our signature and quality tasting butter. As a fully farmer-owned business, you'll have the satisfaction of knowing you're helping to support our farmers and their families when you buy Anchor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494550/Anchor_Squeezy_launch.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anchor-butter-gen-z-turn-to-baking-ahead-of-a-very-demure-very-mindful-autumn-302236180.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.