Anchor Butter: Gen Z turn to baking ahead of a Very Demure, Very Mindful autumn

Around a third say it improves their mood whilst another third say it helps them unwind

77% of Gen Z blokes said they'd bake more if they could

Baking isn't Brat as 70% would bake more if they could avoid mess

82% of the 18-24-year-olds wished they had more time

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 56% of Gen-Z loving the taste of their homemade bakes, it seems the younger generation are having their cake and eating it too when it comes to the emotional benefits of baking, according to research by UK's number one butter brand Anchor. This summer, it's been revealed that a whopping 82% of the youngsters wish they had more time in the kitchen, completely shoving Millennials and Boomers out of the way.

It's no secret that much of the country was bitten by the baking bug during the pandemic, but in recent months it seems like the younger generation have reunited with their rolling pin. Since the start of summer, 76% of Gen-Z have admitted to baking something.

They seem to love the very demure, very mindful mood benefits of baking as over a third (34%) say it improves their mood while another third (32%) claim it helps them unwind. While 59% of Gen Zs confess that the taste is important, a quarter (26%) do it to butter up their loved ones and share the joy of baking with friends.

Despite their collective sweet tooth, the stress of mess has a lot of Gen-Z in a pickle: a stellar 70% would bake more if they could avoid mess. Another barrier to baking is how time-poor they are: 82% of the youngsters wished they had more time.

In fact, time is an issue for Brits of all ages - nearly half (48%) of the nation agree that returning to offices and commuting means they have less time to bake at home.

Thankfully, baking doesn't have to be Brat - it can be simpler and cleaner, as Anchor launches its newest innovation, Anchor Squeezy- the same great Anchor quality, now in bottle form to create delicious bakes with just a squeeze. The easy peasy, Anchor Squeezy is designed to create delicious baking and cooking in less time and with less mess.

Sarah Corrigan, Brand Manager at Anchor says: "Anchor Squeezy provides a solution for all bakers - whether you're a pro who's strapped for time, or a baking novice looking for the tools to whip up amazing treats. Our data shows that taste is the most important factor of baking, which is why we've worked tirelessly to ensure Anchor Squeezy still delivers our signature buttery taste. Anchor Squeezy is a game changer for at-home bakers, and we can't wait to hear what our customers think".

Former Great British Bake Off star Howard Middleton served up delicious cupcakes for hungry passers-by on Pudding Lane, as part of the launch for the iconic butter, in bottle form. Anchor Squeezy is available to buy in Tesco and other major retailers by the end of September, RRP £3.35 for 500ml.

About Anchor Butter

We've been churning milk and salt since 1886 to create our signature and quality tasting butter. As a fully farmer-owned business, you'll have the satisfaction of knowing you're helping to support our farmers and their families when you buy Anchor.

