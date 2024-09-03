Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boehringer Ingelheim acquires Saiba Animal Health, adding innovative technology platform to its pet therapeutics R&D portfolio

INGELHEIM, Germany, September 03, 2024 - Boehringer Ingelheim today said it has acquired Saiba Animal Health AG, a company focused on the development of novel therapeutic medicines to address chronic diseases in pets.

With the acquisition, Boehringer Ingelheim strengthens its animal health research and development (R&D) pipeline, specifically in the fast-growing pet therapeutics category.
As life expectancy for pets increases, so does the need for effective treatment of debilitating diseases.

Saiba Animal Health's innovative technology platform uses a first-of-its-kind therapeutic vaccine approach, which is designed to create an immune response, targeting chronic diseases such as allergy, inflammation and pain. The therapeutic vaccines incorporate virus-like particles to induce the animal's immune system. They produce neutralizing antibodies against the animal's own disease-causing proteins. This approach may result in a longer duration of action, better treatment outcomes, and increased pet owner convenience and compliance.

"Our pets live longer which creates different needs for their medical care, and often without good existing treatment options", said Eric Haaksma, Head of Global Innovation, Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim. "As a research-driven company, we are very excited about the potential of Saiba Animal Health's groundbreaking technology platform, which could result in a more specific and longer-lasting therapeutic response to chronic diseases in companion animals than current approaches."

The acquisition follows several development and licensing collaborations between Boehringer Ingelheim and Saiba Animal Health. Those collaborations advanced multiple species-specific product candidates, based on Saiba Animal Health's technology platform, aiming to improve the management of chronic diseases in companion animals.

Dr. Gary T. Jennings, CEO of Saiba Animal Health, said: "We are thrilled that our long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim has evolved to this agreement. Joining forces will pave the way for a whole new class of therapeutic medicines for pets, with a true impact on the lives of animals and their owners."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Saiba Animal Health for the transaction.

Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Saiba Animal Health
Saiba Animal Health AG, founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, has developed a broad and innovative pipeline of Virus-Like Particles (VLP)-based therapeutic vaccines targeting major unmet medical needs in veterinary medicine.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.