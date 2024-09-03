Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
Suominen Corporation: Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen's three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Etola Group Oy and Oy Etra Invest Ab have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Jyrki Vainionpää, President & CEO of A. Ahlström Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.
  • Mikael Etola, CEO of Etola Group Oy, as a member appointed by Etola Group Oy
  • Peter Seligson, Chair of the Board of Directors of A. Ahlström Oy, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab

Charles Héaulmé, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on September 2, 2024.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares the proposals on the number, composition, and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO

For additional information, please contact:
Anni Luoma, Interim Head of Legal, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 (0)10 214 300

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


