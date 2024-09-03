Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guizhou Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: More agricultural products from Guizhou appeal in Hong Kong SAR

Guizhou Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture has become one of the most important fields for cooperation between southwest China's Guizhou Province and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

A series of promotion activities, hosted by the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs as well as the department of commerce in Guizhou, was held in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in August.

This was the eighth year that Guizhou participated in the Hong Kong Food Trade Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair, hoping to further expand the international market with the help of Hong Kong SAR.

The organizers invited 32 agricultural enterprises from Guizhou to hold agricultural exhibitions and brand promotion at the event.

Guizhou boasts good ecological environment, and has developed nutritious and clean green agricultural products, including matcha, coix seed and gastrodia elata.

By virtue of the resource endowment, Guizhou has cultivated eight advantageous agriculture industrial clusters in chili peppers, edible fungi, beef, Chinese medical herbs, green tea and broiler chicken.

At present, the total cultivated areas of tea leaves, chili peppers and Roxburgh roses are stable at 7 million mu (about 466,667 hectares), 5 million mu and 2.1 million mu respectively, all ranking top across the country.

In 2023, matcha sales in Jiangkou County had surpassed 1,000 tonnes, with a total output value of 200 million yuan (about 28.2 million U.S. dollars).

Source: Guizhou Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ad1de0-ba90-4e7b-857c-8c4be9825020


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.