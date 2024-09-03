Larsen & Toubro has carved out a renewable business division amid growth in its infrastructure segment. From pv magazine India Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider, has created a separate business division for renewable EPC, splitting it from its power transmission and distribution business. A. Ravindran, senior vice president at Larsen & Toubro, has been appointed as the head of the renewable business. "The growth of renewable EPC business has accelerated in recent years. Thanks to our early start and investments, we have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...