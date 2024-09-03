Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859554 | ISIN: JP3368000000 | Ticker-Symbol: SWD
Tradegate
02.09.24
09:16 Uhr
21,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,91 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
RESONAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESONAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,80022,60010:08
21,80022,40010:11
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 10:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Resonac America Partner to Enable Researchers to Leverage Citations to Choose Analytical Liquid Chromatography Products

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., an innovative research-focused AI company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Resonac America, a globally recognized company in the field of liquid chromatography (LC). Its ShodexTM brand LC columns have been manufactured by Showa Denko K.K. (Resonac Corporation as of 2023) in Japan since 1973. Shodex is best known for innovative polymer-based columns offering size-exclusion chromatography, HILIC, and sugar analysis columns.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge
Bioz Prime Badges on the Resonac (Shodex) Website

As an established player in the LC industry, Resonac has amassed over 25,000 product mentions in peer-reviewed scientific publications. These citations are displayed on Shodex's product webpages within dynamic Bioz Badges, and also on Shodex's citation webpage within a Bioz Content Hub. Bioz Badges and Content Hubs are unique interactive web-based widgets that enable researchers to view the usage context of the product from within the scientific literature, aiding in their purchasing decision-making process.

"Shodex customers are now easily able to evaluate their colleagues' research using LC columns directly on Resonac's product webpages," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "This is a major leap forward for researchers who are in the evaluation stage of choosing products for their analytical applications," added Dr. Lachmi.

Dr. Ron Benson, Director of Product Development - Americas at Resonac (Shodex), highlighted that "Bioz Badges and the Content Hub allow both new and repeat customers alike to evaluate Shodex product usage by viewing citations from their fellow researchers." Dr. Benson added, "Bioz tools have been invaluable as a way for us to demonstrate how our products can and should be used in scientific research."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Resonac (Shodex)

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.