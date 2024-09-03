Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Resonac America Partner to Enable Researchers to Leverage Citations to Choose Analytical Liquid Chromatography Products

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., an innovative research-focused AI company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Resonac America, a globally recognized company in the field of liquid chromatography (LC). Its ShodexTM brand LC columns have been manufactured by Showa Denko K.K. (Resonac Corporation as of 2023) in Japan since 1973. Shodex is best known for innovative polymer-based columns offering size-exclusion chromatography, HILIC, and sugar analysis columns.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badges on the Resonac (Shodex) Website

As an established player in the LC industry, Resonac has amassed over 25,000 product mentions in peer-reviewed scientific publications. These citations are displayed on Shodex's product webpages within dynamic Bioz Badges, and also on Shodex's citation webpage within a Bioz Content Hub. Bioz Badges and Content Hubs are unique interactive web-based widgets that enable researchers to view the usage context of the product from within the scientific literature, aiding in their purchasing decision-making process.

"Shodex customers are now easily able to evaluate their colleagues' research using LC columns directly on Resonac's product webpages," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "This is a major leap forward for researchers who are in the evaluation stage of choosing products for their analytical applications," added Dr. Lachmi.

Dr. Ron Benson, Director of Product Development - Americas at Resonac (Shodex), highlighted that "Bioz Badges and the Content Hub allow both new and repeat customers alike to evaluate Shodex product usage by viewing citations from their fellow researchers." Dr. Benson added, "Bioz tools have been invaluable as a way for us to demonstrate how our products can and should be used in scientific research."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Resonac (Shodex)

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.