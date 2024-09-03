Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Topdon Technology Co., Ltd: TOPDON at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024: Pioneering Diagnostic Innovation

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 10-14, TOPDON will showcase its state-of-the-art technologies at Automechanika Frankfurt, the premier global trade fair for the automotive aftermarket. We will feature new diagnostic solutions for vehicles and motorcycles, alongside our latest battery testers, chargers, jump starters, and thermal imagers.

Topdon logo new

Our 56-square-meter exhibition space will be strategically divided into three thematic areas: diagnostic tools, battery service, and thermal imagers. Highlights include:

TopScan and TopScan Moto: Revolutionary DIY scanners for automobiles and motorcycles, which turn your smartphone into a smart diagnostic tool.

Phoenix Series: Advanced diagnostic tools renowned for their comprehensive capabilities and ease of use, including the newly released Phoenix Lite 3, as well as flagship models Phoenix Smart and Max.

Tornado120000: High-capacity 120A current charger for premium car programming.

V4500Plus & V2200Air: Combination of battery testers, air pumps, and jump starters, designed for vehicle performance and emergency safety.

TC & TS Series: Precision thermal imagers for diagnosing heat-related issues in vehicle systems, now extended to home, electrical, industrial, and outdoor applications with upgraded hardware and software. The TC004 and TC005 models feature new vehicle detection functions to further enhance diagnostic efficiency.

For more information, visit www.topdon.com.

Connect with us at Automechanika Frankfurt to explore TOPDON's latest innovations in the automotive industry. We look forward to meeting you at Hall 9.0 - F35!

About TOPDON
Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software Copyrights . The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482132/Topdon_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdon-at-automechanika-frankfurt-2024-pioneering-diagnostic-innovation-302235460.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
