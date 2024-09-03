Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
5,7505,90011:30
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 09:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter of 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 14.2% year over year to RMB2,691.4 million (US$370.3 million *) in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, from RMB568.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, from RMB632.1 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.11 (US$0.29) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.82 in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.14 in the same period of 2023.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 12.9 million in June 2024, compared to 17.3 million in June 2023.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 7.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 7.9 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.0 million paying users for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.4 million from the year ago period.

First Half of 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 11.8% year over year to RMB5,251.8 million (US$722.7 million) for the first half of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.0 million (US$55.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB958.7 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB509.1 million (US$70.1 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,104.1 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.10 (US$0.29) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB4.78 during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.65 (US$0.37) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB5.49 during the same period of 2023.

"Q2 was a good quarter. I am pleased to see that our team has maintained the spirit of innovation and adaptation in a challenging environment," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Momo's cash cow business continued to be productive in a healthy community ecosystem. Regarding new endeavors, while strengthening the localization progress, we are more convinced of the revenue growth opportunities in overseas market."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,691.4 million (US$370.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 14.2% from RMB3,137.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,303.0 million (US$179.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.0% from RMB1,588.8 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasis large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,345.3 million (US$185.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10.3% from RMB1,499.5 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decrease in its user base, the recent product upgrade as well as adjustments in its membership auto renewal policy. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB42.0 million (US$5.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.5% from RMB37.0 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,816.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB2,457.2 million (US$338.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB320.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB233.7 million (US$32.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,275.2 million (US$313.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.6% from RMB2,515.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing expenses due to more marketing spend in connection with the annual gala event of Momo's live streaming service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,223.8 million (US$306.0 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB2,451.8 million during the same period of 2023.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB425.0 million (US$58.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB645.1 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB409.4 million (US$56.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB618.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB30.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB476.5 million (US$65.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB708.8 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB456.7 million (US$62.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB680.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB20.6 million (US$2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB31.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB102.6 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB166.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the second quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB567.6 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB382.8 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB542.4 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB15.8 million (US$2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB29.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB631.3 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB430.0 million (US$59.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB604.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB568.4 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB632.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.29) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.82 in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.14 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,316.4 million (US$1,970.0 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB475.2 million (US$65.4 million), compared to RMB827.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2024 were RMB5,251.8 million (US$722.7 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB5,956.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.0 million (US$55.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB958.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB509.1 million (US$70.1 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,104.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.10 (US$0.29) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB4.78 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.65 (US$0.37) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB5.49 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB875.4 million (US$120.5 million) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,278.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$286.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

As of September 3, the Company has repurchased 30.9 million ADSs for US$174.6 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$5.63 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.58 billion to RMB2.68 billion, representing a decrease of 15.2% to 11.9% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on September 3, 2024).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10041441-w8sbhf.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 10, 2024. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10041441

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui and Tietie, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2024, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2024 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues:













Live video service

1,588,849


1,303,020


179,302


3,018,189


2,541,561


349,730


Value-added service

1,499,482


1,345,316


185,121


2,860,951


2,639,692


363,234


Mobile marketing

36,986


41,990


5,778


58,057


68,585


9,438


Mobile games

2,606


-


-


6,305


432


59


Other services

9,763


1,065


147


13,042


1,541


212


Total net revenues

3,137,686


2,691,391


370,348


5,956,544


5,251,811


722,673


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(1,819,559)


(1,595,789)


(219,588)


(3,483,747)


(3,098,797)


(426,409)


Research and development

(214,649)


(193,168)


(26,581)


(451,452)


(385,359)


(53,027)


Sales and marketing

(356,525)


(364,769)


(50,194)


(736,311)


(658,200)


(90,571)


General and administrative

(124,787)


(121,482)


(16,716)


(263,085)


(252,863)


(34,795)


Total cost and expenses

(2,515,520)


(2,275,208)


(313,079)


(4,934,595)


(4,395,219)


(604,802)


Other operating income, net

22,919


8,861


1,219


59,313


28,767


3,958


Income from operations

645,085


425,044


58,488


1,081,262


885,359


121,829


Interest income

115,321


130,937


18,018


215,108


252,044


34,682


Interest expense

(11,963)


(32,493)


(4,471)


(22,378)


(56,191)


(7,732)


Other gain or loss, net

4,565


(34,625)


(4,765)


4,565


(43,870)


(6,037)


Income before income tax and share of (loss) income on equity method
investments

753,008


488,863


67,270


1,278,557


1,037,342


142,742


Income tax expenses

(165,969)


(102,614)


(14,120)


(288,582)


(660,227)


(90,850)


Income before share of (loss) income on equity method investments

587,039


386,249


53,150


989,975


377,115


51,892


Share of (loss) income on equity method investments

(19,439)


11,536


1,587


(32,914)


25,854


3,558


Net income

567,600


397,785


54,737


957,061


402,969


55,450


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(795)


-


-


(1,623)


-


-


Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

568,395


397,785


54,737


958,684


402,969


55,450


Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic

1.50


1.10


0.15


2.54


1.09


0.15


Diluted

1.41


1.05


0.14


2.39


1.05


0.14


Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share













Basic

377,920,901


362,394,762


362,394,762


377,471,487


368,522,705


368,522,705


Diluted

409,201,815


377,903,589


377,903,589


409,151,850


383,528,002


383,528,002


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net income

567,600


397,785


54,737


957,061


402,969


55,450


Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustment

107,975


41,569


5,720


110,156


96,463


13,274


Comprehensive income

675,575


439,354


60,457


1,067,217


499,432


68,724


Less: comprehensive income attributed to the non-controlling interest

10,188


1,202


165


8,518


4,286


590


Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

665,387


438,152


60,292


1,058,699


495,146


68,134


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31


June 30


June 30


2023


2024


2024

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,620,466


5,958,586


819,929

Short-term deposits

1,270,626


350,000


48,162

Restricted cash

10,147


1,513,894


208,319

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,780 and
RMB12,615 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively

201,517


184,840


25,435

Amounts due from related parties

7,258


-


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

723,364


776,812


106,893

Total current assets

7,833,378


8,784,132


1,208,738

Long-term deposits

3,924,975


3,816,800


525,209

Long-term restricted cash

2,652,299


2,677,110


368,383

Right-of-use assets, net

109,572


304,301


41,873

Property and equipment, net

659,033


889,309


122,373

Intangible assets, net

17,086


14,527


1,999

Rental deposits

12,962


13,770


1,895

Long-term investments

786,911


726,981


100,036

Amounts due from RPT-non current

20,000


-


-

Other non-current assets

180,052


211,744


29,137

Deferred tax assets

31,741


35,820


4,929

Total assets

16,228,009


17,474,494


2,404,572

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

616,681


607,035


83,532

Deferred revenue

442,805


444,657


61,187

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

630,617


607,062


83,535

Amounts due to related parties

4,314


-


-

Lease liabilities due within one year

60,008


153,979


21,188

Income tax payable

94,719


58,224


8,012

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

27,261


27,904


3,840

Long-term borrowings, current portion

215,615


215,615


29,670

Short-term borrowings

-


1,331,635


183,239

Total current liabilities

2,092,020


3,446,111


474,203

Deferred tax liabilities

24,987


408,451


56,205

Convertible Senior Notes

19,571


20,067


2,761

Long-term borrowings

1,938,385


1,938,169


266,701

Lease liabilities

52,171


158,821


21,854

Other non-current liabilities

114,085


137,811


18,963

Total liabilities

4,241,219


6,109,430


840,687

Shareholder's equity (i)

11,986,790


11,365,064


1,563,885

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

16,228,009


17,474,494


2,404,572







(i): As of June 30, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 352,650,980.


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year



Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

567,600


397,785


54,737


957,061


402,969


55,450


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

18,787


13,525


1,861


41,631


27,835


3,830


Amortization of intangible assets

1,279


1,279


176


2,558


2,558


352


Share-based compensation

63,748


51,458


7,081


145,405


106,128


14,604


Share of loss (income) on equity method investments

19,439


(11,536)


(1,587)


32,914


(25,854)


(3,558)


Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes

(4,565)


-


-


(4,565)


-


-


Cash received on distributions from equity method investments

1,349


1,197


165


1,349


1,197


165


Loss on long-term investments

-


34,625


4,765


-


43,870


6,037


Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

(527)


(178)


(24)


(460)


80


11


Provision of loss on receivable and other assets

1,022


145


20


10,204


1,921


264


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

(20,117)


4,848


667


(20,665)


15,828


2,178


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

170,514


15,043


2,070


194,866


5,366


738


Amounts due from related parties

-


-


-


55


-


-


Rental deposits

951


-


-


951


(802)


(110)


Deferred tax assets

17


(1,580)


(217)


457


(4,078)


(561)


Other non-current assets

30,424


(198,746)


(27,348)


22,939


(206,343)


(28,394)


Accounts payable

11,459


(14,292)


(1,967)


31,838


(31,746)


(4,368)


Income tax payable

2,674


(42,533)


(5,853)


(3,719)


(36,497)


(5,022)


Deferred revenue

(14,062)


(15,268)


(2,101)


(22,873)


1,406


193


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(54,827)


121,547


16,725


(187,560)


64,747


8,909


Amount due to related parties

(272)


-


-


2,897


-


-


Deferred tax liabilities

48,397


14,410


1,983


82,517


379,421


52,210


Other non-current liabilities

(15,548)


103,500


14,242


(8,984)


127,393


17,530


Net cash provided by operating activities

827,742


475,229


65,395


1,278,816


875,399


120,458


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(11,010)


(199,842)


(27,499)


(21,244)


(244,018)


(33,578)


Payment for long-term investments

(9,000)


(5,250)


(722)


(9,000)


(5,250)


(722)


Purchase of short-term deposits

-


-


-


(497,342)


-


-


Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

2,609,820


781,016


107,471


3,509,820


1,081,016


148,753


Cash received on investment income distribution

1,517


-


-


1,517


-


-


Purchase of long-term deposits

(1,350,000)


-


-


(1,350,000)


(718,860)


(98,918)


Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

-


-


-


-


718,860


98,918


Cash received from sales of long-term investment

-


-


-


-


2,000


275


Other investing activities

947


298


41


1,685


683


94


Net cash provided by investing activities

1,242,274


576,222


79,291


1,635,436


834,431


114,822


Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of share options

16


2


-


19


13


2


Payment in relation to the share repurchase program

-


(394,561)


(54,293)


(3,237)


(506,822)


(69,741)


Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

(2,557)


-


-


(4,096)


-


-


Dividends payment

(937,249)


(716,302)


(98,566)


(937,249)


(716,302)


(98,566)


Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-


-


-


-


1,331,635


183,239


Repayment of long-term borrowings

-


-


-


-


(215)


(30)


Payment for redemption of convertible bonds

(2,114,224)


-


-


(2,593,010)


-


-


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,054,014)


(1,110,861)


(152,859)


(3,537,573)


108,309


14,904


Effect of exchange rate changes

145,860


27,725


3,814


136,434


48,539


6,680


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(838,138)


(31,685)


(4,359)


(486,887)


1,866,678


256,864


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

5,549,852


10,181,275


1,400,990


5,198,601


8,282,912


1,139,767


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

4,711,714


10,149,590


1,396,631


4,711,714


10,149,590


1,396,631















Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended June 30, 2023


Ended June 30, 2024


Ended June 30, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,819,559)

1,552

(1,818,007)


(1,595,789)

1,796

(1,593,993)


(219,588)

247

(219,341)

Research and development

(214,649)

13,821

(200,828)


(193,168)

13,512

(179,656)


(26,581)

1,860

(24,721)

Sales and marketing

(356,525)

6,813

(349,712)


(364,769)

4,149

(360,620)


(50,194)

571

(49,623)

General and administrative

(124,787)

41,562

(83,225)


(121,482)

32,001

(89,481)


(16,716)

4,403

(12,313)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,515,520)

63,748

(2,451,772)


(2,275,208)

51,458

(2,223,750)


(313,079)

7,081

(305,998)

Income from operations

645,085

63,748

708,833


425,044

51,458

476,502


58,488

7,081

65,569

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

568,395

63,748

632,143


397,785

51,458

449,243


54,737

7,081

61,818













Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.








First half year


First half year


First half year

Ended June 30, 2023


Ended June 30, 2024


Ended June 30, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(3,483,747)

3,187

(3,480,560)


(3,098,797)

3,678

(3,095,119)


(426,409)

506

(425,903)

Research and development

(451,452)

36,193

(415,259)


(385,359)

22,298

(363,061)


(53,027)

3,068

(49,959)

Sales and marketing

(736,311)

14,559

(721,752)


(658,200)

10,266

(647,934)


(90,571)

1,413

(89,158)

General and administrative

(263,085)

91,466

(171,619)


(252,863)

69,886

(182,977)


(34,795)

9,617

(25,178)

Cost and operating expenses

(4,934,595)

145,405

(4,789,190)


(4,395,219)

106,128

(4,289,091)


(604,802)

14,604

(590,198)

Income from operations

1,081,262

145,405

1,226,667


885,359

106,128

991,487


121,829

14,604

136,433

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

958,684

145,405

1,104,089


402,969

106,128

509,097


55,450

14,604

70,054

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,220,013


83,007


-


1,303,020


179,302

Value-added service

1,205,460


139,856


-


1,345,316


185,121

Mobile marketing

31,136


10,854


-


41,990


5,778

Other services

582


-


483


1,065


147

Total net revenues

2,457,191


233,717


483


2,691,391


370,348

Cost and expenses (ii):










Cost of revenues

(1,491,925)


(103,862)


(2)


(1,595,789)


(219,588)

Research and development

(151,180)


(41,988)


-


(193,168)


(26,581)

Sales and marketing

(301,121)


(62,473)


(1,175)


(364,769)


(50,194)

General and administrative

(112,387)


(8,978)


(117)


(121,482)


(16,716)

Total cost and expenses

(2,056,613)


(217,301)


(1,294)


(2,275,208)


(313,079)

Other operating income

8,858


1


2


8,861


1,219

Income (loss) from operations

409,436


16,417


(809)


425,044


58,488

Interest income

130,777


158


2


130,937


18,018

Interest expense

(32,493)


-


-


(32,493)


(4,471)

Other gain or loss, net

(34,625)


-


-


(34,625)


(4,765)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments

473,095


16,575


(807)


488,863


67,270

Income tax expenses

(101,865)


(749)


-


(102,614)


(14,120)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

371,230


15,826


(807)


386,249


53,150

Share of income on equity method investments

11,536


-


-


11,536


1,587

Net income (loss)

382,766


15,826


(807)


397,785


54,737





















(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:






























Three months


Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

1,796


-


-


1,796


247

Research and development

9,325


4,187


-


13,512


1,860

Sales and marketing

4,149


-


-


4,149


571

General and administrative

31,998


3


-


32,001


4,403

Total cost and expenses

47,268


4,190


-


51,458


7,081












Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















Three months


Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

409,436


16,417


(809)


425,044


58,488

Share-based compensation

47,268


4,190


-


51,458


7,081

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

456,704


20,607


(809)


476,502


65,569











Net income (loss)

382,766


15,826


(807)


397,785


54,737

Share-based compensation

47,268


4,190


-


51,458


7,081

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

430,034


20,016


(807)


449,243


61,818
























Hello Group Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Segment Report




(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months




Ended June 30, 2023





Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total





RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[1]




Net revenues:













Live video service

1,443,602


145,247


-


1,588,849


219,112




Value-added service

1,329,310


170,172


-


1,499,482


206,788




Mobile marketing

31,670


5,316


-


36,986


5,101




Mobile games

2,606


-


-


2,606


359




Other services

9,459


-


304


9,763


1,347




Total net revenues

2,816,647


320,735


304


3,137,686


432,707




Cost and expenses (iii):













Cost of revenues

(1,658,335)


(160,651)


(573)


(1,819,559)


(250,929)




Research and development

(163,040)


(51,609)


-


(214,649)


(29,601)




Sales and marketing

(282,903)


(72,378)


(1,244)


(356,525)


(49,167)




General and administrative

(116,197)


(6,198)


(2,392)


(124,787)


(17,209)




Total cost and expenses

(2,220,475)


(290,836)


(4,209)


(2,515,520)


(346,906)




Other operating income, net

22,648


271


-


22,919


3,161




Income (loss) from operations

618,820


30,170


(3,905)


645,085


88,962




Interest income

114,946


358


17


115,321


15,903




Interest expense

(11,963)


-


-


(11,963)


(1,650)




Other gain or loss, net

4,565


-


-


4,565


630




Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method
investments

726,368


30,528


(3,888)


753,008


103,845




Income tax expenses

(164,541)


(1,428)


-


(165,969)


(22,888)




Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

561,827


29,100


(3,888)


587,039


80,957




Share of loss on equity method investments

(19,439)


-


-


(19,439)


(2,681)




Net income (loss)

542,388


29,100


(3,888)


567,600


78,276






























(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























Three months





Ended June 30, 2023





Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total





RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$




Cost of revenues

1,437


115


-


1,552


214




Research and development

12,222


1,599


-


13,821


1,906




Sales and marketing

6,813


-


-


6,813


940




General and administrative

41,554


8


-


41,562


5,732




Total cost and expenses

62,026


1,722


-


63,748


8,792











































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the
Federal Reserve Board.


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















Three months


Ended June 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

618,820


30,170


(3,905)


645,085


88,962

Share-based compensation

62,026


1,722


-


63,748


8,792

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

680,846


31,892


(3,905)


708,833


97,754











Net income (loss)

542,388


29,100


(3,888)


567,600


78,276

Share-based compensation

62,026


1,722


-


63,748


8,792

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

604,414


30,822


(3,888)


631,348


87,068











Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


First half year

Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

2,370,857


170,704


-


2,541,561


349,730

Value-added service

2,354,745


284,947


-


2,639,692


363,234

Mobile marketing

49,029


19,556


-


68,585


9,438

Mobile games

432


-


-


432


59

Other services

1,016


-


525


1,541


212

Total net revenues

4,776,079


475,207


525


5,251,811


722,673

Cost and expenses (iv):










Cost of revenues

(2,884,749)


(214,046)


(2)


(3,098,797)


(426,409)

Research and development

(302,041)


(83,318)


-


(385,359)


(53,027)

Sales and marketing

(537,780)


(116,955)


(3,465)


(658,200)


(90,571)

General and administrative

(236,139)


(16,569)


(155)


(252,863)


(34,795)

Total cost and expenses

(3,960,709)


(430,888)


(3,622)


(4,395,219)


(604,802)

Other operating income

28,016


725


26


28,767


3,958

Income (loss) from operations

843,386


45,044


(3,071)


885,359


121,829

Interest income

251,735


305


4


252,044


34,682

Interest expense

(56,191)


-


-


(56,191)


(7,732)

Other gain or loss, net

(43,870)


-


-


(43,870)


(6,037)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments

995,060


45,349


(3,067)


1,037,342


142,742

Income tax expenses

(658,944)


(1,283)


-


(660,227)


(90,850)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

336,116


44,066


(3,067)


377,115


51,892

Share of income on equity method investments

25,854


-


-


25,854


3,558

Net income (loss)

361,970


44,066


(3,067)


402,969


55,450





















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:






























First half year


Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

3,674


4


-


3,678


506

Research and development

17,963


4,335


-


22,298


3,068

Sales and marketing

10,266


-


-


10,266


1,413

General and administrative

69,872


14


-


69,886


9,617

Total cost and expenses

101,775


4,353


-


106,128


14,604












Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















First half year


Ended June 30, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

843,386


45,044


(3,071)


885,359


121,829

Share-based compensation

101,775


4,353


-


106,128


14,604

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

945,161


49,397


(3,071)


991,487


136,433











Net income (loss)

361,970


44,066


(3,067)


402,969


55,450

Share-based compensation

101,775


4,353


-


106,128


14,604

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

463,745


48,419


(3,067)


509,097


70,054





















Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


First half year

Ended June 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

2,733,320


284,869


-


3,018,189


416,227

Value-added service

2,522,854


338,097


-


2,860,951


394,543

Mobile marketing

51,691


6,366


-


58,057


8,006

Mobile games

6,305


-


-


6,305


869

Other services

12,596


-


446


13,042


1,800

Total net revenues

5,326,766


629,332


446


5,956,544


821,445

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(3,158,866)


(323,765)


(1,116)


(3,483,747)


(480,431)

Research and development

(332,348)


(119,104)


-


(451,452)


(62,258)

Sales and marketing

(595,543)


(138,230)


(2,538)


(736,311)


(101,542)

General and administrative

(244,275)


(13,944)


(4,866)


(263,085)


(36,281)

Total cost and expenses

(4,331,032)


(595,043)


(8,520)


(4,934,595)


(680,512)

Other operating income

58,126


1,125


62


59,313


8,180

Income (loss) from operations

1,053,860


35,414


(8,012)


1,081,262


149,113

Interest income

214,477


562


69


215,108


29,665

Interest expense

(22,378)


-


-


(22,378)


(3,086)

Other gain or loss, net

4,565


-


-


4,565


630

Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method investments

1,250,524


35,976


(7,943)


1,278,557


176,322

Income tax expenses

(286,183)


(2,399)


-


(288,582)


(39,797)

Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

964,341


33,577


(7,943)


989,975


136,525

Share of loss on equity method investments

(32,914)


-


-


(32,914)


(4,539)

Net income (loss)

931,427


33,577


(7,943)


957,061


131,986





















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




















First half year


Ended June 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

3,055


132


-


3,187


440

Research and development

25,392


10,801


-


36,193


4,991

Sales and marketing

14,554


5


-


14,559


2,008

General and administrative

91,450


16


-


91,466


12,614

Total cost and expenses

134,451


10,954


-


145,405


20,053


Hello Group Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report


(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)






















First half year


ended June 30, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss)

1,053,860


35,414


(8,012)


1,081,262


149,113

Share-based compensation

134,451


10,954


-


145,405


20,053

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

1,188,311


46,368


(8,012)


1,226,667


169,166











Net income (loss)

931,427


33,577


(7,943)


957,061


131,986

Share-based compensation

134,451


10,954


-


145,405


20,053

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,065,878


44,531


(7,943)


1,102,466


152,039

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
