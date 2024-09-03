Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 14.2% year over year to RMB2,691.4 million (US$370.3 million *) in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, from RMB568.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, from RMB632.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.11 (US$0.29) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.82 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.14 in the same period of 2023.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 12.9 million in June 2024, compared to 17.3 million in June 2023.

For the Momo app total paying users was 7.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 7.9 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.0 million paying users for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.4 million from the year ago period.

First Half of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 11.8% year over year to RMB5,251.8 million (US$722.7 million) for the first half of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.0 million (US$55.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB958.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB509.1 million (US$70.1 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,104.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.10 (US$0.29) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB4.78 during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.65 (US$0.37) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB5.49 during the same period of 2023.

"Q2 was a good quarter. I am pleased to see that our team has maintained the spirit of innovation and adaptation in a challenging environment," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Momo's cash cow business continued to be productive in a healthy community ecosystem. Regarding new endeavors, while strengthening the localization progress, we are more convinced of the revenue growth opportunities in overseas market."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Second Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,691.4 million (US$370.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 14.2% from RMB3,137.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,303.0 million (US$179.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.0% from RMB1,588.8 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasis large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,345.3 million (US$185.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10.3% from RMB1,499.5 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decrease in its user base, the recent product upgrade as well as adjustments in its membership auto renewal policy. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB42.0 million (US$5.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.5% from RMB37.0 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,816.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB2,457.2 million (US$338.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB320.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB233.7 million (US$32.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,275.2 million (US$313.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.6% from RMB2,515.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing expenses due to more marketing spend in connection with the annual gala event of Momo's live streaming service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,223.8 million (US$306.0 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB2,451.8 million during the same period of 2023.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB425.0 million (US$58.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB645.1 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB409.4 million (US$56.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB618.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB30.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB476.5 million (US$65.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB708.8 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB456.7 million (US$62.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB680.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB20.6 million (US$2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB31.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB102.6 million (US$14.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB166.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the second quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB567.6 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB382.8 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB542.4 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB15.8 million (US$2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB29.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB631.3 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB430.0 million (US$59.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB604.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB397.8 million (US$54.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB568.4 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB449.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB632.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.29) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.82 in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.14 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,316.4 million (US$1,970.0 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB475.2 million (US$65.4 million), compared to RMB827.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2024 were RMB5,251.8 million (US$722.7 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB5,956.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.0 million (US$55.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB958.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB509.1 million (US$70.1 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,104.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.10 (US$0.29) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB4.78 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.65 (US$0.37) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB5.49 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB875.4 million (US$120.5 million) during the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1,278.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$286.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

As of September 3, the Company has repurchased 30.9 million ADSs for US$174.6 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$5.63 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.58 billion to RMB2.68 billion, representing a decrease of 15.2% to 11.9% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui and Tietie, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First half year

Ended June 30

Ended June 30



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:























Live video service 1,588,849

1,303,020

179,302

3,018,189

2,541,561

349,730

Value-added service 1,499,482

1,345,316

185,121

2,860,951

2,639,692

363,234

Mobile marketing 36,986

41,990

5,778

58,057

68,585

9,438

Mobile games 2,606

-

-

6,305

432

59

Other services 9,763

1,065

147

13,042

1,541

212

Total net revenues 3,137,686

2,691,391

370,348

5,956,544

5,251,811

722,673

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (1,819,559)

(1,595,789)

(219,588)

(3,483,747)

(3,098,797)

(426,409)

Research and development (214,649)

(193,168)

(26,581)

(451,452)

(385,359)

(53,027)

Sales and marketing (356,525)

(364,769)

(50,194)

(736,311)

(658,200)

(90,571)

General and administrative (124,787)

(121,482)

(16,716)

(263,085)

(252,863)

(34,795)

Total cost and expenses (2,515,520)

(2,275,208)

(313,079)

(4,934,595)

(4,395,219)

(604,802)

Other operating income, net 22,919

8,861

1,219

59,313

28,767

3,958

Income from operations 645,085

425,044

58,488

1,081,262

885,359

121,829

Interest income 115,321

130,937

18,018

215,108

252,044

34,682

Interest expense (11,963)

(32,493)

(4,471)

(22,378)

(56,191)

(7,732)

Other gain or loss, net 4,565

(34,625)

(4,765)

4,565

(43,870)

(6,037)

Income before income tax and share of (loss) income on equity method

investments 753,008

488,863

67,270

1,278,557

1,037,342

142,742

Income tax expenses (165,969)

(102,614)

(14,120)

(288,582)

(660,227)

(90,850)

Income before share of (loss) income on equity method investments 587,039

386,249

53,150

989,975

377,115

51,892

Share of (loss) income on equity method investments (19,439)

11,536

1,587

(32,914)

25,854

3,558

Net income 567,600

397,785

54,737

957,061

402,969

55,450

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (795)

-

-

(1,623)

-

-

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 568,395

397,785

54,737

958,684

402,969

55,450

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders























Basic 1.50

1.10

0.15

2.54

1.09

0.15

Diluted 1.41

1.05

0.14

2.39

1.05

0.14

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share























Basic 377,920,901

362,394,762

362,394,762

377,471,487

368,522,705

368,522,705

Diluted 409,201,815

377,903,589

377,903,589

409,151,850

383,528,002

383,528,002



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months

First half year

Ended June 30

Ended June 30



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income 567,600

397,785

54,737

957,061

402,969

55,450

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustment 107,975

41,569

5,720

110,156

96,463

13,274

Comprehensive income 675,575

439,354

60,457

1,067,217

499,432

68,724

Less: comprehensive income attributed to the non-controlling interest 10,188

1,202

165

8,518

4,286

590

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 665,387

438,152

60,292

1,058,699

495,146

68,134



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,620,466

5,958,586

819,929 Short-term deposits 1,270,626

350,000

48,162 Restricted cash 10,147

1,513,894

208,319 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,780 and

RMB12,615 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively 201,517

184,840

25,435 Amounts due from related parties 7,258

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 723,364

776,812

106,893 Total current assets 7,833,378

8,784,132

1,208,738 Long-term deposits 3,924,975

3,816,800

525,209 Long-term restricted cash 2,652,299

2,677,110

368,383 Right-of-use assets, net 109,572

304,301

41,873 Property and equipment, net 659,033

889,309

122,373 Intangible assets, net 17,086

14,527

1,999 Rental deposits 12,962

13,770

1,895 Long-term investments 786,911

726,981

100,036 Amounts due from RPT-non current 20,000

-

- Other non-current assets 180,052

211,744

29,137 Deferred tax assets 31,741

35,820

4,929 Total assets 16,228,009

17,474,494

2,404,572 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 616,681

607,035

83,532 Deferred revenue 442,805

444,657

61,187 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 630,617

607,062

83,535 Amounts due to related parties 4,314

-

- Lease liabilities due within one year 60,008

153,979

21,188 Income tax payable 94,719

58,224

8,012 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 27,261

27,904

3,840 Long-term borrowings, current portion 215,615

215,615

29,670 Short-term borrowings -

1,331,635

183,239 Total current liabilities 2,092,020

3,446,111

474,203 Deferred tax liabilities 24,987

408,451

56,205 Convertible Senior Notes 19,571

20,067

2,761 Long-term borrowings 1,938,385

1,938,169

266,701 Lease liabilities 52,171

158,821

21,854 Other non-current liabilities 114,085

137,811

18,963 Total liabilities 4,241,219

6,109,430

840,687 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,986,790

11,365,064

1,563,885 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 16,228,009

17,474,494

2,404,572











(i): As of June 30, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 352,650,980.



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First half year



Ended June 30

Ended June 30



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 567,600

397,785

54,737

957,061

402,969

55,450

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment 18,787

13,525

1,861

41,631

27,835

3,830

Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

176

2,558

2,558

352

Share-based compensation 63,748

51,458

7,081

145,405

106,128

14,604

Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 19,439

(11,536)

(1,587)

32,914

(25,854)

(3,558)

Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (4,565)

-

-

(4,565)

-

-

Cash received on distributions from equity method investments 1,349

1,197

165

1,349

1,197

165

Loss on long-term investments -

34,625

4,765

-

43,870

6,037

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (527)

(178)

(24)

(460)

80

11

Provision of loss on receivable and other assets 1,022

145

20

10,204

1,921

264

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable (20,117)

4,848

667

(20,665)

15,828

2,178

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,514

15,043

2,070

194,866

5,366

738

Amounts due from related parties -

-

-

55

-

-

Rental deposits 951

-

-

951

(802)

(110)

Deferred tax assets 17

(1,580)

(217)

457

(4,078)

(561)

Other non-current assets 30,424

(198,746)

(27,348)

22,939

(206,343)

(28,394)

Accounts payable 11,459

(14,292)

(1,967)

31,838

(31,746)

(4,368)

Income tax payable 2,674

(42,533)

(5,853)

(3,719)

(36,497)

(5,022)

Deferred revenue (14,062)

(15,268)

(2,101)

(22,873)

1,406

193

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (54,827)

121,547

16,725

(187,560)

64,747

8,909

Amount due to related parties (272)

-

-

2,897

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities 48,397

14,410

1,983

82,517

379,421

52,210

Other non-current liabilities (15,548)

103,500

14,242

(8,984)

127,393

17,530

Net cash provided by operating activities 827,742

475,229

65,395

1,278,816

875,399

120,458

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment (11,010)

(199,842)

(27,499)

(21,244)

(244,018)

(33,578)

Payment for long-term investments (9,000)

(5,250)

(722)

(9,000)

(5,250)

(722)

Purchase of short-term deposits -

-

-

(497,342)

-

-

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 2,609,820

781,016

107,471

3,509,820

1,081,016

148,753

Cash received on investment income distribution 1,517

-

-

1,517

-

-

Purchase of long-term deposits (1,350,000)

-

-

(1,350,000)

(718,860)

(98,918)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

-

-

-

718,860

98,918

Cash received from sales of long-term investment -

-

-

-

2,000

275

Other investing activities 947

298

41

1,685

683

94

Net cash provided by investing activities 1,242,274

576,222

79,291

1,635,436

834,431

114,822

Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from exercise of share options 16

2

-

19

13

2

Payment in relation to the share repurchase program -

(394,561)

(54,293)

(3,237)

(506,822)

(69,741)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (2,557)

-

-

(4,096)

-

-

Dividends payment (937,249)

(716,302)

(98,566)

(937,249)

(716,302)

(98,566)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

-

-

-

1,331,635

183,239

Repayment of long-term borrowings -

-

-

-

(215)

(30)

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (2,114,224)

-

-

(2,593,010)

-

-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,054,014)

(1,110,861)

(152,859)

(3,537,573)

108,309

14,904

Effect of exchange rate changes 145,860

27,725

3,814

136,434

48,539

6,680

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (838,138)

(31,685)

(4,359)

(486,887)

1,866,678

256,864

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 5,549,852

10,181,275

1,400,990

5,198,601

8,282,912

1,139,767

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 4,711,714

10,149,590

1,396,631

4,711,714

10,149,590

1,396,631





























Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended June 30, 2023

Ended June 30, 2024

Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,819,559) 1,552 (1,818,007)

(1,595,789) 1,796 (1,593,993)

(219,588) 247 (219,341) Research and development (214,649) 13,821 (200,828)

(193,168) 13,512 (179,656)

(26,581) 1,860 (24,721) Sales and marketing (356,525) 6,813 (349,712)

(364,769) 4,149 (360,620)

(50,194) 571 (49,623) General and administrative (124,787) 41,562 (83,225)

(121,482) 32,001 (89,481)

(16,716) 4,403 (12,313) Cost and operating expenses (2,515,520) 63,748 (2,451,772)

(2,275,208) 51,458 (2,223,750)

(313,079) 7,081 (305,998) Income from operations 645,085 63,748 708,833

425,044 51,458 476,502

58,488 7,081 65,569 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 568,395 63,748 632,143

397,785 51,458 449,243

54,737 7,081 61,818

























Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First half year

First half year

First half year Ended June 30, 2023

Ended June 30, 2024

Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (3,483,747) 3,187 (3,480,560)

(3,098,797) 3,678 (3,095,119)

(426,409) 506 (425,903) Research and development (451,452) 36,193 (415,259)

(385,359) 22,298 (363,061)

(53,027) 3,068 (49,959) Sales and marketing (736,311) 14,559 (721,752)

(658,200) 10,266 (647,934)

(90,571) 1,413 (89,158) General and administrative (263,085) 91,466 (171,619)

(252,863) 69,886 (182,977)

(34,795) 9,617 (25,178) Cost and operating expenses (4,934,595) 145,405 (4,789,190)

(4,395,219) 106,128 (4,289,091)

(604,802) 14,604 (590,198) Income from operations 1,081,262 145,405 1,226,667

885,359 106,128 991,487

121,829 14,604 136,433 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 958,684 145,405 1,104,089

402,969 106,128 509,097

55,450 14,604 70,054

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,220,013

83,007

-

1,303,020

179,302 Value-added service 1,205,460

139,856

-

1,345,316

185,121 Mobile marketing 31,136

10,854

-

41,990

5,778 Other services 582

-

483

1,065

147 Total net revenues 2,457,191

233,717

483

2,691,391

370,348 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,491,925)

(103,862)

(2)

(1,595,789)

(219,588) Research and development (151,180)

(41,988)

-

(193,168)

(26,581) Sales and marketing (301,121)

(62,473)

(1,175)

(364,769)

(50,194) General and administrative (112,387)

(8,978)

(117)

(121,482)

(16,716) Total cost and expenses (2,056,613)

(217,301)

(1,294)

(2,275,208)

(313,079) Other operating income 8,858

1

2

8,861

1,219 Income (loss) from operations 409,436

16,417

(809)

425,044

58,488 Interest income 130,777

158

2

130,937

18,018 Interest expense (32,493)

-

-

(32,493)

(4,471) Other gain or loss, net (34,625)

-

-

(34,625)

(4,765) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 473,095

16,575

(807)

488,863

67,270 Income tax expenses (101,865)

(749)

-

(102,614)

(14,120) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 371,230

15,826

(807)

386,249

53,150 Share of income on equity method investments 11,536

-

-

11,536

1,587 Net income (loss) 382,766

15,826

(807)

397,785

54,737







































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























































Three months

Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,796

-

-

1,796

247 Research and development 9,325

4,187

-

13,512

1,860 Sales and marketing 4,149

-

-

4,149

571 General and administrative 31,998

3

-

32,001

4,403 Total cost and expenses 47,268

4,190

-

51,458

7,081























Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 409,436

16,417

(809)

425,044

58,488 Share-based compensation 47,268

4,190

-

51,458

7,081 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 456,704

20,607

(809)

476,502

65,569



















Net income (loss) 382,766

15,826

(807)

397,785

54,737 Share-based compensation 47,268

4,190

-

51,458

7,081 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 430,034

20,016

(807)

449,243

61,818















































Hello Group Inc.





Unaudited Condensed Segment Report





(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months





Ended June 30, 2023







Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total







RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1]





Net revenues:























Live video service 1,443,602

145,247

-

1,588,849

219,112





Value-added service 1,329,310

170,172

-

1,499,482

206,788





Mobile marketing 31,670

5,316

-

36,986

5,101





Mobile games 2,606

-

-

2,606

359





Other services 9,459

-

304

9,763

1,347





Total net revenues 2,816,647

320,735

304

3,137,686

432,707





Cost and expenses (iii):























Cost of revenues (1,658,335)

(160,651)

(573)

(1,819,559)

(250,929)





Research and development (163,040)

(51,609)

-

(214,649)

(29,601)





Sales and marketing (282,903)

(72,378)

(1,244)

(356,525)

(49,167)





General and administrative (116,197)

(6,198)

(2,392)

(124,787)

(17,209)





Total cost and expenses (2,220,475)

(290,836)

(4,209)

(2,515,520)

(346,906)





Other operating income, net 22,648

271

-

22,919

3,161





Income (loss) from operations 618,820

30,170

(3,905)

645,085

88,962





Interest income 114,946

358

17

115,321

15,903





Interest expense (11,963)

-

-

(11,963)

(1,650)





Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

630





Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method

investments 726,368

30,528

(3,888)

753,008

103,845





Income tax expenses (164,541)

(1,428)

-

(165,969)

(22,888)





Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 561,827

29,100

(3,888)

587,039

80,957





Share of loss on equity method investments (19,439)

-

-

(19,439)

(2,681)





Net income (loss) 542,388

29,100

(3,888)

567,600

78,276

























































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:















































Three months







Ended June 30, 2023







Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total







RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$





Cost of revenues 1,437

115

-

1,552

214





Research and development 12,222

1,599

-

13,821

1,906





Sales and marketing 6,813

-

-

6,813

940





General and administrative 41,554

8

-

41,562

5,732





Total cost and expenses 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792



















































































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the

Federal Reserve Board.



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 618,820

30,170

(3,905)

645,085

88,962 Share-based compensation 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 680,846

31,892

(3,905)

708,833

97,754



















Net income (loss) 542,388

29,100

(3,888)

567,600

78,276 Share-based compensation 62,026

1,722

-

63,748

8,792 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 604,414

30,822

(3,888)

631,348

87,068





















Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First half year Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,370,857

170,704

-

2,541,561

349,730 Value-added service 2,354,745

284,947

-

2,639,692

363,234 Mobile marketing 49,029

19,556

-

68,585

9,438 Mobile games 432

-

-

432

59 Other services 1,016

-

525

1,541

212 Total net revenues 4,776,079

475,207

525

5,251,811

722,673 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (2,884,749)

(214,046)

(2)

(3,098,797)

(426,409) Research and development (302,041)

(83,318)

-

(385,359)

(53,027) Sales and marketing (537,780)

(116,955)

(3,465)

(658,200)

(90,571) General and administrative (236,139)

(16,569)

(155)

(252,863)

(34,795) Total cost and expenses (3,960,709)

(430,888)

(3,622)

(4,395,219)

(604,802) Other operating income 28,016

725

26

28,767

3,958 Income (loss) from operations 843,386

45,044

(3,071)

885,359

121,829 Interest income 251,735

305

4

252,044

34,682 Interest expense (56,191)

-

-

(56,191)

(7,732) Other gain or loss, net (43,870)

-

-

(43,870)

(6,037) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 995,060

45,349

(3,067)

1,037,342

142,742 Income tax expenses (658,944)

(1,283)

-

(660,227)

(90,850) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 336,116

44,066

(3,067)

377,115

51,892 Share of income on equity method investments 25,854

-

-

25,854

3,558 Net income (loss) 361,970

44,066

(3,067)

402,969

55,450







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























































First half year

Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,674

4

-

3,678

506 Research and development 17,963

4,335

-

22,298

3,068 Sales and marketing 10,266

-

-

10,266

1,413 General and administrative 69,872

14

-

69,886

9,617 Total cost and expenses 101,775

4,353

-

106,128

14,604























Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First half year

Ended June 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 843,386

45,044

(3,071)

885,359

121,829 Share-based compensation 101,775

4,353

-

106,128

14,604 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 945,161

49,397

(3,071)

991,487

136,433



















Net income (loss) 361,970

44,066

(3,067)

402,969

55,450 Share-based compensation 101,775

4,353

-

106,128

14,604 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 463,745

48,419

(3,067)

509,097

70,054









































Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First half year Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,733,320

284,869

-

3,018,189

416,227 Value-added service 2,522,854

338,097

-

2,860,951

394,543 Mobile marketing 51,691

6,366

-

58,057

8,006 Mobile games 6,305

-

-

6,305

869 Other services 12,596

-

446

13,042

1,800 Total net revenues 5,326,766

629,332

446

5,956,544

821,445 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (3,158,866)

(323,765)

(1,116)

(3,483,747)

(480,431) Research and development (332,348)

(119,104)

-

(451,452)

(62,258) Sales and marketing (595,543)

(138,230)

(2,538)

(736,311)

(101,542) General and administrative (244,275)

(13,944)

(4,866)

(263,085)

(36,281) Total cost and expenses (4,331,032)

(595,043)

(8,520)

(4,934,595)

(680,512) Other operating income 58,126

1,125

62

59,313

8,180 Income (loss) from operations 1,053,860

35,414

(8,012)

1,081,262

149,113 Interest income 214,477

562

69

215,108

29,665 Interest expense (22,378)

-

-

(22,378)

(3,086) Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

630 Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method investments 1,250,524

35,976

(7,943)

1,278,557

176,322 Income tax expenses (286,183)

(2,399)

-

(288,582)

(39,797) Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 964,341

33,577

(7,943)

989,975

136,525 Share of loss on equity method investments (32,914)

-

-

(32,914)

(4,539) Net income (loss) 931,427

33,577

(7,943)

957,061

131,986







































(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





































First half year

Ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,055

132

-

3,187

440 Research and development 25,392

10,801

-

36,193

4,991 Sales and marketing 14,554

5

-

14,559

2,008 General and administrative 91,450

16

-

91,466

12,614 Total cost and expenses 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First half year

ended June 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,053,860

35,414

(8,012)

1,081,262

149,113 Share-based compensation 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,188,311

46,368

(8,012)

1,226,667

169,166



















Net income (loss) 931,427

33,577

(7,943)

957,061

131,986 Share-based compensation 134,451

10,954

-

145,405

20,053 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,065,878

44,531

(7,943)

1,102,466

152,039

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.