Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6A | ISIN: FR0010242511 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 20:42 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edf: EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2024

EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2024

Thanks to the good industrial performance of France's nuclear fleet, EDF revises higher its estimate nuclear power generation in France for 2024. Initially estimated between 315-345TWh, nuclear power generation is now estimated between 340-360TWh1.

This higher nuclear power generation estimate is based on improved performance of outages and industrial control of stress corrosion inspections and repair work, and the absence of major climatic event during summer.

The Group has implemented the START2 2025 action plan aimed at improving the operational efficiency of outages, since 2019. It covers various areas: industrialisation, capitalisation, and standardisation of outages preparation methods, a refined strategy for allocating resources and skills, including the setting up of pooled teams and more employee training in sensitive actions.

Since early 2024, eleven reactors have been reconnected to the grid before the scheduled date.

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 Nuclear power generation estimated for its facilities currently in service (Detailed information on the Flamanville 3 project on REMIT publication sites).
2 START: Let's all ensure successful unit shutdowns


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.