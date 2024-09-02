Edf: EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2024

EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2024

Thanks to the good industrial performance of France's nuclear fleet, EDF revises higher its estimate nuclear power generation in France for 2024. Initially estimated between 315-345TWh, nuclear power generation is now estimated between 340-360TWh1.

This higher nuclear power generation estimate is based on improved performance of outages and industrial control of stress corrosion inspections and repair work, and the absence of major climatic event during summer.

The Group has implemented the START2 2025 action plan aimed at improving the operational efficiency of outages, since 2019. It covers various areas: industrialisation, capitalisation, and standardisation of outages preparation methods, a refined strategy for allocating resources and skills, including the setting up of pooled teams and more employee training in sensitive actions.

Since early 2024, eleven reactors have been reconnected to the grid before the scheduled date.

(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 Nuclear power generation estimated for its facilities currently in service (Detailed information on the Flamanville 3 project on REMIT publication sites).

2 START: Let's all ensure successful unit shutdowns