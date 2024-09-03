Anzeige
03.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
Robot PlusPlus: RobotPlusPlus Launches HighMate C20 Cleaning Robot at SMM 2024, Bringing Efficiency and Safety to the Maritime Industry

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 03, 2024, an engineering-led company that develops working-at-height robots, launched its HighMate C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot this week with live demonstrations at the SMM 2024 conference in Hamburg, Germany. The robot cleaner enhances cargo hold cleaning by ensuring reliable and efficient operations in most sea conditions, reaching up to 95% of the hold's surface. It offers a more consistent and powerful system, protecting seafarers from the dangers of manual cleaning at heights.

At SMM 2024, RobotPlusPlus is displaying the HighMate C20 to tens of thousands of visitors at the maritime industry's leading global trade fair. From booth B8-128, RobotPlusPlus is demonstrating how the HighMate C20's versatile design provides unique solutions for all types of ships, along with other offerings for the shipbuilding and repair industry. Moreover, RobotPlusPlus's strategic partner from Germany MontiPower(B5-323) will be presenting the co-developed robotic HighMate Prepper solution for the welding, inspection and bristle blasting.

The HighMate C20's five powerful 500-bar high-pressure nozzles clean at 1-meter width with 95% coverage. Its maximum working pressure is equal to 100 times the pressure of a traditional fire hose and can clean up to 500 m² per hour.

The robot is remarkably easy to operate; most seafarers can learn basic functions of the HighMate C20 in 10 minutes or less. In launching the HighMate C20 at SMM, RobotPlusPlus hopes to attract like-minded companies that contribute to improving maritime shipping worldwide.

"We're incredibly excited to launch the C20 at SMM, in front of global leaders from the maritime industry," said Hua-yang Xu, founder and CEO at RobotPlusPlus. "We relish the opportunity at this distinguished trade conference to also develop new partners from across the world. At RobotPlusPlus, we've always been committed to innovation in the maritime industry and enjoy collaborating with like-minded partners in this space."

Global distributors interested in partnering with RobotPlusPlus can email sales@robotplusplus.com for more information.

About RobotPlusPlus

RobotPlusPlus is an engineering-led company developing working-at-height robots to provide efficient and environmentally friendly solutions while guaranteeing a safer workplace. We combine robotics, AI, and RaaS to develop autonomous products.

RobotPlusPlus robots have cleaned approximately 1 million square meters, making us the marine industry's largest global provider of working at-height robots.

www.robotplusplus.com/

Follow RobotPlusPlus on LinkedIn, YouTubeand TikTok.


