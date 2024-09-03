SAP SE: Jürgen Müller to Leave SAP Executive Board

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the SAP Supervisory Board has reached a mutual agreement with Chief Technology Officer and Executive Board Member Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Müller to leave the company's Executive Board, effective September 30, 2024.

Müller stated: "I want to address an incident at a past company event where my behavior was inappropriate. I regret being inconsiderate and sincerely apologize to everyone affected. I recognize my behavior at that moment did not reflect our values at SAP. I take full responsibility and believe stepping down is best for the company. I wish the team continued success."

Müller has played a key role in establishing the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), which provides the technical foundation for SAP's best-of-suite offering and serves more than 23,000 live customers.

"We thank Jürgen Müller for his significant accomplishments and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE.

In the interim, SAP CEO Christian Klein will assume responsibility for most of the Technology and Innovation Board area that Müller leads. The SAP Global Security & Cloud Compliance team will join the Customer Services & Delivery Board area under Thomas Saueressig.

