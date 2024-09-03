Electrolux Group: IFA 2024: Premium brand AEG unveils best-ever Kitchen Range with AI-assisted cooking and striking design

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global appliance company Electrolux Group is showcasing trailblazing innovations across its three innovation areas, Taste, Care and Wellbeing, at IFA 2024 in Berlin, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances. Under its premium brand AEG, it will be unveiling the biggest kitchen launch ever, including AI-assisted cooking for the first time. The new AEG Kitchen Range will be officially revealed at the AEG Media Conference at IFA on 5th September.

"What better place than Berlin - the birthplace of AEG, where it all started almost 140 years ago - to launch our biggest and best kitchen range yet," says Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CEO Business Area Europe APMEA & Group Executive VP, Electrolux Group. "The new AEG Kitchen Range is designed to meet the growing demand for premium experiences in today's market. And it's perfectly timed: consumers are increasingly looking for high-quality, personalized and sustainable solutions when cooking at home - and our new range delivers just that."

AEG's most significant full kitchen launch to date

The new AEG Kitchen Range includes solutions in every product category, including ovens, hobs, hoods, refrigeration and dishwashers. Designed for consumers who want to take their cooking skills further, the new range is packed with smart technology including AI TasteAssist, a new cutting-edge function that has been developed to help consumers make the most of their oven when trying new recipes.

Research reveals that 80% of consumers search online for recipes [1], and many are unsure how to use their oven effectively. AI TasteAssist bridges this gap. By simply sending the recipe to the oven, the feature analyzes it to understand a number of key facets including timing, temperature and protein type. AI TasteAssist then automatically selects the optimal cooking settings.

The new Kitchen Range also features CookSmart Touch Display - an intuitive interface that guides users through every step of the cooking process. For the first time, CookSmart Touch provides a seamless experience across ovens, hobs, and built-in coffee machines. A new Assisted Dishes function gives step-by-step guidance on how to cook a complete dish to perfection plus, it can also guide the user as to which accessories to use and the steps to be taken. CookSmart Touch on hobs, as with ovens, empowers the user with full and effortless control over the cooking experience. At the touch of a finger, consumers can easily access Assisted Cooking and effortlessly delegate boiling or assign pan-frying. Sous-vide, simmering and melting modes are also available.

A Kitchen Range with a striking design and energy-saving product features

AEG is known for its modern and sleek designs and the new Kitchen Range is no exception. It is the brand's most strikingly understated design to date. Available in MattBlack and Glossy Black, the kitchen is instantly recognizable with signature metal handles, statement trims, and refined graphic identity yet timeless classics that fit seamlessly in consumers' kitchens.

AEG's new Kitchen Range goes further than any of its previous ranges in saving resources without compromising on performance. In fact, it [2] can help reduce a carbon footprint by up to 30% [3]during the use phase through its highest energy labels [4] and by using energy-saving features, such as the AEG 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro, which can save up to 17% energy through PreHeat and Residual Heat functions [5].

"We spent a huge amount of time talking to our consumers about what their ideal cooking experience would be like, their idea of a perfect kitchen space and how it reflects on their sense of style and their skills in the kitchen," says Thomas Gardner, Design Lead Product Line Taste at AEG. "We looked at kitchen trends and at the furniture industry, how technology has become embedded in our lives and the rise of the domestic chef, always looking for the next challenge to level up their cooking. We took everything we learned and turned it into the new AEG Kitchen Range."

Leading innovation in Care and Wellbeing with smart, energy-saving and effortless solutions

Also on show at this year's IFA will be the latest range of award-winning [6], smart laundry appliances from the Electrolux brand. The new range includes washers, washer dryers and tumble dryers with energy-saving features designed to make clothes last longer and reduce the use of resources.

In the Wellbeing innovation area, both AEG and Electrolux will be revealing new full ranges of cordless cleaners, offering enhanced power, greater versatility, and effortless ease of use.

Join the media event

Electrolux Group will hold a media conference at IFA 2024 in Berlin to present its newest innovations, including the big unveiling of the new AEG Kitchen Range. The event takes place on September 5, at 13.00 CET, at the AEG stand in hall 4.1, booth 101.

Journalists interested in attending the media conference can register here.

The media conference will also be streamed live between 13.00-13.45 CET here and on LinkedIn Live here.

About IFA Berlin

IFA, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, is the main marketplace for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. IFA 2024 takes place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 6-10 September 2024.

Sources

[1] Google is the main search engine. Electrolux Green Gap Survey, 2019; "Cooking Inspiration survey - Electrolux Internal - 250 participants globally"

[2] The new AEG Kitchen Range includes the 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro Oven, the 9000 SensePro Hob, the 9000 AutoSense Hood, the 9000 MultiChill B Class, and the 7000 GlassCare with QuickSelect with EcoMeter

[3] Carbon footprint reduction by each product and for the full range has been calculated by using Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) method with reports approved by Technischer Überwachungsverein (TUV).

The 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro Oven can help reduce carbon footprint by up to 17% during the use phase

The 9000 SensePro Hob can help reduce carbon footprint by up to 32% during the use phase

The 9000 AutoSense Hood can help reduce carbon footprint by up to 48% during the use phase

The 9000 MultiChill 0°C Refrigerator 925573013 with the highest energy rating B class can help reduce carbon footprint by 21% during the use phase

The 7000 GlassCare Dishwasher can help reduce carbon footprint by 38% during the use phase

On average, the full New AEG kitchen range with all models listed above can help reduce carbon footprint by up to 30% during the use phase

[4] The 7000 GlassCare Dishwasher with QuickSelect with EcoMeter A class, the 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro Oven, the 9000 AutoSense Hood, and the 9000 MultiChill B Class are models with the highest energy labels among AEG lineup

[5] The 9000 ProAssist with the SteamPro Oven helps reduce energy use by up to 17%, measured through an internal test based on IEC/EN 60335 (energy consumption for ovens).

[6] https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/electrolux-group-wins-11-if-awards-for-outstanding-product-design-41415/

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/ifa-2024--premium-brand-aeg-unveils-best-ever-kitchen-range-with-ai-assisted-cooking-and-striking-de,c4031967

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/the-new-aeg-kitchen-range-roomset,c3329732 The New AEG Kitchen Range Roomset https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/the-new-aeg-kitchen-range,c3329735 The New AEG Kitchen Range https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/the-new-aeg-kitchen-range-mattblack-design,c3329736 The New AEG Kitchen Range MattBlack Design https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/anna-ohlsson-leijon--electrolux-group,c3329737 Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Electrolux Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2024-premium-brand-aeg-unveils-best-ever-kitchen-range-with-ai-assisted-cooking-and-striking-design-302236504.html