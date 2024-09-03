Australian PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has released a new n-type bifacial solar panel featuring an output of 425 W and conversion efficiency of 21. 8%. From pv magazine Australia Australia's Tindo Solar has launched its new Walara series, including the 425 W G3P module, which it claims is the first Australian-made solar panel range to feature locally engineered and manufactured n-type and bifacial technologies. "The Walara series represents a significant leap forward in Australian solar technology," Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said. "Our goal was to create a product ...

