Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
03.09.24
08:00 Uhr
5,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 10:36 Uhr
98 Leser
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 September 2024:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 9.782%

Interest amount due: R 13 190 960.00

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 9.892%

Interest amount due: R 11 593 966.03

Interest period: 11 June 2024 to 10 September 2024

Payment date: 11 September 2024

Date convention: Following business day

3 September 2024

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited


