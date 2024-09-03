Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 10:54 Uhr
Agmatix: Launching RegenIQ: A Scalable, Data-Driven Framework Driving the Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture

  • RegenIQ users can leverage data-driven insights to optimize practices, improve crop resilience to adverse conditions, and ensure stable and sustainable food supply
  • This new approach assists food and beverage companies, agronomists, growers and any business involved in regenerative agriculture, to meet their ESG goals and Scope 3 requirements at scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agmatix, a leading agricultural data and AI-powered technology company, today announces the launch of RegenIQ at the Regenerative Agriculture Summit in Europe. RegenIQ is designed to drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture by offering a structured approach to assessing the impact of field-level efforts, supporting both environmental health and productivity.

RegenIQ offers a standardized approach to assess the impact of field-level regenerative agriculture efforts, enabling food and beverage companies, agronomists, and growers to meet ESG goals and Scope 3 requirements.

Aligned with regenerative agriculture's leading global definitions and frameworks, RegenIQ addresses one of the most pressing challenges: the lack of a consistent and acceptable measurement system at scale. By connecting agrifood companies to real-time field-level activities, RegenIQ enables them to tailor regenerative practices to specific crops and conditions through a standardized, data-driven approach. This not only enhances environmental effectiveness but also strengthens supply chain resilience. With RegenIQ, companies can confidently track and achieve their ESG goals and Scope 3 requirements by actively working with growers at scale.

Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix, comments: "In an industry where profit margins are tight, growers are understandably cautious about investing in farming techniques that don't guarantee strong returns. RegenIQ addresses this concern by focusing on efficient resource use and financial viability, helping to derisk investment decisions. It provides essential data for food and beverage companies, agronomists, and growers to evaluate the viability and potential impact of regenerative practices on their operations. From smallholder farms to large commercial operations, RegenIQ helps make fields more productive while minimizing environmental impacts and ensuring a more resilient supply chain."

RegenIQ offers a scalable and adaptable approach to assessing the impact of local practices on environmental outcomes and crop yields across four key areas: soil health, water, biodiversity, and climate. By integrating remote sensing data with ground-truth data from Agmatix's Sustainability Solutions, RegenIQ ensures adaptability to any crop and location, providing comprehensive assessments across these key impact areas:

  • Soil Health - Aligning land use with terrain. Maintaining soil health. Preventing degradation and enhancing the soil's role as a greenhouse gas sink
  • Water - Managing water resources efficiently. Reducing runoff and pollution. Ensuring fair access to clean water for humans and wildlife
  • Biodiversity - Boosting biodiversity. Supporting pollinators. Maintaining genetic diversity and controlling invasive species
  • Climate - Minimizing greenhouse gases. Adapting to climate change. Strengthening farm resilience

"The adoption rate of regenerative practices must triple to limit climate change to a 1.5-degree increase," concludes Baruchi. "The biggest challenge to achieving that is the lack of a holistic, adaptable approach to assessing the impact of these practices. Without clear assessments, it is difficult for both growers and food and beverage companies to gauge the value of their investments in regenerative practices. That's why RegenIQ is so important-it provides the knowledge and confidence needed for businesses of all sizes to successfully support and scale regenerative agriculture."

About Agmatix:

Agmatix is shaping the future of sustainable agriculture through the RegenIQ regenerative agriculture approach and its scientifically-backed AI-powered platform. Its suite of solutions supports every aspect of the agriculture value chain, from facilitating research and development of innovations to measuring the efforts and outcomes of regenerative agriculture practices in a scalable, data-driven manner.

Connect with the RegenIQ community at regeniq.earth. To learn more about Agmatix please visit www.agmatix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494851/RegenIQ_Interface.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launching-regeniq-a-scalable-data-driven-framework-driving-the-adoption-of-regenerative-agriculture-302236519.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
