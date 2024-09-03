West Mining Corp. Announces Exploration Program on Spanish Mountain West Property

WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE:WEST)(OTC PINK:WESMF)(FRA:1HL) is pleased to announce commencement of its 2024 exploration program on the 100% owned Spanish Mountain West Property in central British Columbia. As a first step, the program will integrate new multispectral satellite image analysis with existing geophysical and sampling surveys to identify high potential gold, copper and silver targets for follow-up field investigation this summer.

The multispectral analysis will use digital image processing based on the European Space Agency Sentinel 2 MultiSpectral Instrument data, augmented with CBERS4A, LANDSAT and ASTER imagery to create composite images based on Principal Component Analysis (PCA) targeting potential mineral alteration occurrences. Targets identified from this work will be defined in greater detail by high resolution satellite image capture and analysis. These datasets will be integrated with existing airborne magnetic and field sampling surveys before follow-up in the field.

As noted in a West news release dated December 1, 2021, previous soil geochemical surveys successfully identified multi-element and multi-station soil anomalies of key pathfinder elements associated with gold mineralization at the nearby Spanish Mountain deposit.

The Spanish Mountain West Property covers 1,062 hectares and is underlain by Middle to Upper Triassic basalts of the Nicola Group in the southwest, and Middle to Upper Triassic sedimentary strata of the Slocan Group to the northwest.

Nader Vatanchi, West Mining's Chief Executive Officer, said "We are happy to begin work on the Spanish Mountain West Property and expand on the previous work done in 2021. The Company looks forward to the results for this project and for the Junker project respectively."

The Company also announces that Linda Dandy, P.Geo., has resigned from her position as VP of Exploration of the Company, effectively immediately, to focus on other endeavors. However, Ms. Dandy will continue to support the Company as a consultant. The board and management of the Company thanks Ms. Dandy for her past and future contributions to the Company.

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

