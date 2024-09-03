The Tunisian authorities have provided $121 million for solar thermal and PV systems. The subsidies can cover up to 30% of initial investments in residential PV installations. The Tunisian government said that it has renewed the financing mechanism for its two national residential solar programs. National utility Société Tunisienne d'Electricité et de Gaz (STEG) has obtained a financing agreement of TND 370 million ($121. 1 million) from Zitouna Bank for its Prosol Residential and Prosol Elec schemes for the 2024-26 period. The financing will take the form of rebates granted to Tunisian households ...

