New agreement sees Cirium supply Condor with real-time, historical and schedules flight data to support operations

Cirium is now Condor's new partner for aviation analytics, with the new agreement making Cirium the airline's single source of external aviation data, providing end-to-end data services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903082962/en/

Condor A330neo (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership between Cirium, the aviation analytics firm, and Condor, will empower the German carrier to further improve its operations, driving quality insights aimed at improving the businesses efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.

As part of this new agreement, Cirium will provide the airline with three key data sets: historical flight data, schedules data, and real-time flight data.

Having utilised Cirium's historical flight data for two years, Condor's decision to now integrate Cirium's additional suite of products presents a unique opportunity to further streamline operations, driving direct improvements for both the business and its customers.

This investment in data will enable the business to swiftly identify operational trends, allowing for quick solutions that reduce costs and enhance efficiency. It will empower teams to optimise fleet management, network planning, connections, and crew scheduling, driving significant improvements across all aspects of operations.

Cirium's highly regarded flight schedules product is also part of the deal, offering deeper insights into service opportunities and market demand. With the up-to-date data, Condor will be able to optimise network and crew planning, boosting efficiency and profitability across the business.

The addition of Cirium's real-time flight data will also provide live updates on aircraft around the world, meaning flights can be tracked and monitored with greater detail.

This will support Condor's investment in its customer experience proposition, with Cirium's live flight data feeding directly into customer-facing digital platforms, giving travellers precise departure and arrival times so they can plan their onward journeys. The addition of real-time flight data will also transform disruption management, offering even faster rebooking options to those with missed connections.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: "We are very excited to announce this expanded collaboration with Condor, a leading global leisure airline. Condor has been a client of Cirium, benefiting from our historical flight data, and this strengthened partnership is a testament to both the quality of our data and the dedication of the Cirium team. Through this extended relationship, we will provide Condor with the most precise and reliable industry data, helping them enhance operational performance and, most importantly, deliver timely insights to their passengers worldwide."

As Germany's most popular leisure airline, Condor has been flying customers to the world's most beautiful destinations since 1956. With a fleet of over 50 aircraft, the airline serves around 90 destinations from Germany and Switzerland. This partnership with Cirium marks the latest step in Condor's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Cirium is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, delivering powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players.

Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities, the company provides the clarity and intelligence needed to optimise operations, make informed decisions and accelerate revenue growth.

To learn more about Cirium's products, and how they can benefit your business, visit www.cirium.com

About Condor

As Germany's most popular leisure airline, Condor has been taking its guests to the world's most beautiful holiday destinations since 1956. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained by the company's own maintenance operation, Condor Technik GmbH, according to the highest safety standards at the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf locations. In spring 2022, Germany's most popular leisure airline unveiled its new brand identity. This illustrates the development from a leisure airline to a unique and unmistakable vacation brand. The new design was unveiled with the first A330neo, which has been operated by Condor since December 2022. As the German launch customer, Condor will then be flying 21 A330neo long-haul aircraft. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and maximum efficiency, the latest-generation 2-liter aircraft is the European front-runner with 2.1 liters per passenger per 100 kilometers and maximum customer comfort. Condor will also receive 43 brand-new short- and medium-haul aircraft of the A32Xneo family from 2024.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, delivering powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities, the company provides the clarity and intelligence needed to optimise operations, make informed decisions and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium is part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

To learn more about Cirium's products, and how they can benefit your business, visit www.cirium.com, and follow Cirium on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903082962/en/

Contacts:

For Cirium media inquiries please contact media@cirium.com