Record contracts for difference (CfDs) auction for UK solar results in more than 90 projects securing fixed-price contracts. It follows intervention from the new UK government in summer 2024 to increase the auction budget. Strike prices achieved for all renewables technologies were well below the auction's ceiling price. CfDs have been awarded to 93 solar projects totaling 3. 288 GW of capacity, a new record for UK renewables auctions. Solar projects secured a strike price of GBP 50. 07 ($64. 25)/MWh, almost 18% below the auction's ceiling price. Strike prices in UK CfD auctions are expressed ...

