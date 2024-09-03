Anzeige
03.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
Trasna IoT group acquires eSIM leader Workz

DUBLIN and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that significantly expands its capabilities in the IoT space, Trasna Holdings, specialising in IoT communications, has acquired Workz, a pioneer in cloud-based eSIM solutions. The acquisition positions Trasna as one of the leading providers of current and future mobile IoT technologies such as SIM, eSIM and SoC.

Trasna CEO Stephane Fund celebrates Workz acquisition

Trasna, headquartered in Ireland and possessing operations across Europe, provides semiconductor capabilities and related system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. The integration of Dubai-based Workz adds expertise in eSIM and SIM hardware and software, including over-the-air services, manufacturing, and data management. In 2021, Workz established itself at the forefront of eSIM technology by becoming the first to launch a certified cloud-based eSIM management service. The platform currently hosts over 150 network operators worldwide and was, last year, heralded by Counterpoint Research as an important innovation for the industry.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time in the cellular IoT market as the industry transitions from traditional SIM cards to eSIM (embedded SIM) and emerging System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies such as iSIM (integrated SIM). Demand for next-generation SIM solutions by telcos, device manufacturers and IoT providers is steadily growing with the advent of new technologies such as IoT and 5G. According to Counterpoint Research, over 9 billion devices with embedded or integrated SIM technology are expected to be shipped by 2030. The newly strengthened entity is designed to capitalise on this market opportunity.

Trasna CEO Stephane Fund said, "I am delighted to have Workz as part of the Trasna group. It has an excellent reputation in the market for innovation and agility, qualities we have experienced first-hand, having worked with them as a partner for many years. I see Workz and Trasna as a perfect fit that significantly strengthens the value of our IoT offering. The creation of a full end-to-end supply chain propels us to our goal of market leader in the mobile IoT market which makes for an exciting future for us and our customers."

About Trasna
Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and software solutions for large-scale IoT deployments.

www.trasna.io

About Workz
Workz is a global provider of eSIM and SIM solutions with a comprehensive offering of subscriber management products and services from hardware to software, from SIM chip to over-the-air subscriber management services.

www.workz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494518/Trasna_CEO_Stephane_Fund.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trasna-iot-group-acquires-esim-leader-workz-302236058.html

