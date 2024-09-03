EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION
Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK", the "Company" or "we", NYSE: BIRK) today announces that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
J.P. Morgan 15th Annual U.S. All-Stars Conference
UBS Athletic Training and Lifestyle Innovation Day and 5K
Interested investors and other parties should contact their representatives at the respective banks to inquire about attendance. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com/.
ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK
Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").
INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT
Birkenstock Holding plc
