London, UK, 3 September 2024

Georgia Capital's (GCAP's) net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 12.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q224 in Georgian lari (down 16.5% in sterling terms). This was mostly due to the widening of bond yields and credit spreads amid the latest political turmoil in Georgia. The de-rating of Bank of Georgia's (BoG's) shares had a 7.1pp impact on GCAP's NAV, while higher discount rates applied to value the private portfolio companies contributed a further 7.5pp drag. Meanwhile, portfolio companies continue their expansion and dividend distributions, with GEL105m collected by GCAP to 12 August 2024, and management reiterated its dividend income outlook of GEL180-190m in FY24 (c 5% yield on the opening portfolio value). GCAP has recently increased its share buyback programme, with US$16.7m remaining to be repurchased as of 30 August 2024.

