Amphoteric Surfactants Market worth $7.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Amphoteric Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines, Substituted Imidazoline), Application (Personal Care, Home Care & Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size was USD 5.8 billion in 2024 to USD 7.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2029.

Amphoteric surfactants have molecules that contain positive and negative charges in the same molecule; so, they can perform over a wide pH range. This dual charge makes these interesting molecules very versatile because they can interact with a vast diversity of substances useful in many applications: personal care, household cleaning, and industrial formulations. Amphoteric surfactants ensure that products such as shampoos, body washes, facial cleansers, etc. are mild on both skin and hair, making them compatible with products designed for sensitive skin. In home care products like dishwashing liquids and surface cleaners, amphoteric surfactants guarantee excellent cleaning with good foaming properties.

Betaine segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type for amphoteric surfactants market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029.

In type, betaine is one of the most rapidly growing types as its usage has been expanding in personal care and home cleaning products over recent years. Betaine is a common ingredient used in shampoos, body washes and facial cleaners as it has mild and skin compatible properties. There is a growing interest in mild and natural products, which makes betaine derived from sugar beets equally perfect. Its lush foam, without being harsh on the skin is what makes everyone falling for it in beauty and other hygiene products. Moreover, with consumers everywhere becoming more eco-friendly and the need to create even more sustainable products at an all-time high, betaine's natural source as well as its biodegradability only adds further appeal. Rising demand for mild and effective as well as Green chemicals is boosting the growth of betaine in the amphoteric surfactant market.

Home care & cleaning segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application for amphoteric surfactants market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029.

The fastest-growing level of amphoteric surfactants is expected to be in homecare application during the forecast period 2024-2029, which includes other cleaning applications. Primary drivers of growth will be a demand for cleaning products that are both effective and mild. As consumers become more informed about the ingredients in their household products, they increasingly seek cleaners that are tough on soils but gentle around family members, including children and pets. Such would be the amphoteric surfactants, which are mild and can be versatile. They help in the development of strong and gentle formulations that can be able to clean surfaces without much harshness or irritation. Doing so makes them fit for any formulation, whether it is dishwashing liquids, other surface cleaners, or even laundry detergents. The demand for amphoteric surfactants is also increasing with a rise in need for cleaning products that are more environmentally friendly and degradable, which find wide application through natural sourcing. This is expected to form the core basis for propelling growth in amphoteric surfactants in the home care and cleaning market over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the amphoteric surfactants market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029.

For the time 2024-2029, the market for amphoteric surfactant is anticipated to grow at a higher rate in the Asia Pacific region than any other part of the globe because of higher growth rate in amphoteric surfactant demand in Asian countries. This is attributed to the increase in disposable income occasioned by growth in economies in the Asia Pacific thus more consumers can afford personal care and household products with amphoteric surfactants. In addition, Asia Pacific's personal care and cosmetic manufacturing industry is rapidly growing, especially China and India markets, with escalating manufacturing requirement to meet domestic and export demands, which consequently increasing a considerable demand in amphoteric surfactants used in manufacture of these products. Thus, it is the presence of economic growth, changing consumer patterns, and personal care manufacturing that is expanding the Asia Pacific region to cause an undue rise in demand for amphoteric surfactants.

Market Players

Some of the top key players in the global amphoteric surfactant market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International plc. (UK), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd. (UK), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), STOCKMEIER Group (Germany) and others.

