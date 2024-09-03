AQP One: AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Results of JBA Brands Study: Insights Into Collagen-GlucoTrojan and Its Potential Role in Metabolic Health and GLP-1

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQP), in collaboration with Tastermonial Inc., is pleased to announce successful results from a real-world, open-label study evaluating JBA Collagen-GlucoTrojan®. Led by Dr. Guillermo Repizo and Bude Sethaputra-Piccin, CEO of Tastermonial, the study explores Collagen-GlucoTrojan® for its potential benefits in metabolic health. Given the growing interest in GLP-1 pathways, the findings suggest further research is warranted to investigate any possible connections. While the initial results are promising, additional studies and clinical trials are necessary to fully understand its benefits.





Collagen-GlucoTrojan

Product Package





Collagen-GlucoTrojan®, a patent-pending supplement containing 250mg of Reducose® (white mulberry leaf extract), offers a novel approach to blood glucose management. Unlike GLP-1 medications, which can cause muscle loss, Collagen-GlucoTrojan® provides a safer option with its natural composition. This supplement avoids the common drawbacks of GLP-1 medications, such as the need for injections and potential adverse reactions.

With obesity and prediabetes affecting millions, innovative solutions are crucial. Prediabetes impacts around 96 million American adults and can lead to type 2 diabetes if not managed. Obesity also contributes to various chronic conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Collagen-GlucoTrojan® aids glucose regulation by inhibiting carbohydrate breakdown into glucose, potentially reducing postprandial blood glucose spikes, and supporting weight management.

The real-world, open-label study demonstrates that Collagen-GlucoTrojan® can reduce postprandial glucose levels by up to 26.1% and may delay gastric emptying, which is beneficial for managing blood glucose. While the observational findings from the study, such as a 40% decrease in HOMA-IR and self-reported delays in gastric emptying, were not statistically significant, they suggest the potential of white mulberry leaf, young mango, and banana stem extracts in improving insulin sensitivity. Additionally, participants in this four-week study experienced a 67% reduction in both LDL/HDL and TC/HDL ratios.

Participants using Collagen-GlucoTrojan® twice daily before meals reported: weight loss, enhanced hair growth and health, improved skin radiance and texture, joint pain relief, and better sleep quality. These benefits are attributed to the high dosage of 16,000 mg of collagen peptides taken daily. Collagen-GlucoTrojan® presents a potential option for those seeking a natural approach to metabolic health.

AQP President Tracy Nguyen states, "AQP is committed to further research to explore the full potential of Collagen-GlucoTrojan® as an alternative to traditional metabolic health treatments. We are excited to offer a natural, effective solution for those managing their metabolic health."

AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a women-owned business focused on developing innovative, science-backed supplements. Our commitment to rigorous research and collaboration with experts ensures our products meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. JBA Brands is a registered trademark of AQP, Inc.

For more information about JBA Collagen-GlucoTrojan®, visit jbabrands.com.

Contact Information

Catherine Marino

Marketing Manager

cat@aqpharmaceuticals.com

(+1) 714 903 1006

Related Files

GlucotrojanPhase2StudyReportJuL16Deliverable

SOURCE: AQ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.