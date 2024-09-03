Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Completes VTB Obligation for Imagine Health Acquisition

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC Pink:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully fulfilled and completed its vendor take-back (VTB) obligation related to the acquisition of Imagine Health Centres ("ImagineHealth"), as outlined in the Company's previous news release, dated November 30, 2022.

As part of the acquisition, Datametrex committed to a secured VTB note with a principal amount of $800,000, payable in installments over 6, 12, and 18 months. The Company is pleased to report that all payments have been made in full, demonstrating the Company's commitment to its obligations and its ongoing support for the growth and success of Imagine Health.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are proud to have met our financial commitments to Imagine Health, which underscores our dedication to the success of our acquisitions and the growth of our healthcare portfolio. Our strategic investment in Imagine Health is part of our broader vision to enhance access to quality healthcare services across Canada, and we look forward to continuing to support Imagine Health as they expand their offerings and reach more patients."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

