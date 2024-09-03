Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A0MQ3G | ISIN: US46630Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
03.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Completes VTB Obligation for Imagine Health Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC Pink:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully fulfilled and completed its vendor take-back (VTB) obligation related to the acquisition of Imagine Health Centres ("ImagineHealth"), as outlined in the Company's previous news release, dated November 30, 2022.

As part of the acquisition, Datametrex committed to a secured VTB note with a principal amount of $800,000, payable in installments over 6, 12, and 18 months. The Company is pleased to report that all payments have been made in full, demonstrating the Company's commitment to its obligations and its ongoing support for the growth and success of Imagine Health.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are proud to have met our financial commitments to Imagine Health, which underscores our dedication to the success of our acquisitions and the growth of our healthcare portfolio. Our strategic investment in Imagine Health is part of our broader vision to enhance access to quality healthcare services across Canada, and we look forward to continuing to support Imagine Health as they expand their offerings and reach more patients."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & Director
cpark@datametrex.com
(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Limited



