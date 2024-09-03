Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE): Strategic moves and market potential



03-Sep-2024

Hardman & Co analyst interview | Automotive components

Q&A on Surface Transforms (SCE) | Strategic moves and market potential

Surface Transforms plc (SCE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mike Foster speaks to DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mike Foster discusses the recent developments at Surface Transforms plc, a company known for manufacturing carbon ceramic brake discs. The conversation covers the company's production challenges, its financial outlook, and the significant opportunities it faces in the automotive industry. Foster highlights the steps Surface Transforms is taking to overcome operational difficulties, expand its production capacity, and improve its financial performance. He also provides insights into the company's order book, market position and future expectations, making this a compelling discussion for those interested in the automotive manufacturing sector.

