Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Tired of the same old conference circuit? Craving fresh perspectives and actionable insights? Look no further than Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2024 (Austin, Nov. 12-13), where we're ditching the buzzwords and platitudes for real talk and bold ideas.

The full agenda and audience profile are now available, revealing a lineup designed to challenge your assumptions, forge new connections, and equip you with practical tools and actionable strategies to revolutionize your approach to claims.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to:

Disrupt outdated processes and reimagine customer experience

and reimagine customer experience Chart your company's AI roadmap for the next 6-12 months

for the next 6-12 months Tackle the rising cost of claims with risk prevention and stronger legal collaboration

Download the full agenda now - includes attendee profile, networking events, and an exclusive discount code!

Here are a few highlights from this year's agenda:

Keynote: Deliver Ongoing Change to Match Ongoing Disruption (Mike Fiato, EVP & Chief Claims Officer , Allstate )

(Mike Fiato, ) Fireside Chat: Mitigate Risk, Maximize Efficiency: A Legal Guide to AI in Claims (Allen Kirsh, SVP Head of Claims Judicial & Legislative Affairs, Zurich North America Claims )

(Allen Kirsh, ) RISE® Workshop: Networking Through Reverse Mentorship

Panel: Get to Grips with GenAI and Where to Start (Quin Netzel, SVP Claims, Westfield Specialty; Marc Lanzkowsky, VP Claim Operations , Healthcare Risk Advisors; Darien Acosta, Chief AI Officer, Cover Whale )

(Quin Netzel, Marc Lanzkowsky, , Darien Acosta, ) Keynote Panel: Claims is Not the End of the Cycle (Krista Glenn, EVP & Chief Claims Officer, Westfield Specialty; Don Jones, SVP Claims Design & Delivery , Allstate )

(Krista Glenn, Westfield Specialty; Don Jones, , ) Women in Claims Breakfast Meet-Up

Roundtable: Create Human Claims Experiences Enabled by Advancing Tech (Gwen Olson, AVP Innovation & Strategic Enablement & Ryann Foelker, Strategy Design Director , American Family )

(Gwen Olson, Ryann Foelker, , ) Panel: Stop Playing Catch-Up: Set-Up for Continuous Transformation (Charlie Wendland, VP Head of Claims , Branch Insurance & Andrew Leeds, VP & Chief Claims Officer, Plymouth Rock Assurance)

(Charlie Wendland, , Interactive Workshops: Make GenAI one of the Team

And don't forget the Day 1 & Day 2 offsite parties! (More details in the agenda PDF)

Start planning your conference experience now! Download the agenda here

CCUSA is the must-attend event for North America's claims community. With 2 days, 3 stages, numerous workshops, and purpose-driven networking events, you'll leave with invaluable new connections, knowledge, and partnerships.

See you in Austin!

Best,

Lucy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221929

SOURCE: Reuters Events