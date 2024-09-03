Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ENQ6 | ISIN: CA6080111025 | Ticker-Symbol: OY4
Tradegate
03.09.24
14:20 Uhr
0,125 Euro
+0,016
+14,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOGOTES METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOGOTES METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,12314:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FILO
FILO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FILO CORP21,450+0,47 %
MOGOTES METALS INC0,125+14,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.