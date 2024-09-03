Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Restructures and Extends Beartrack Earn-In Terms

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restructuring and extension of the Meridian Beartrack Co. ("Meridian") earn-in and related stock purchase agreement (together, the "Agreement") under which the Company intends to acquire Meridian, a subsidiary of Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") and the owner of the Beartrack property and associated infrastructure. The Beartrack property ("Beartrack") encompasses approximately half the mineral claim interests that make up Revival Gold's 6,300-hectare Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho, U.S.A. ("Beartrack-Arnett").



The restructuring and extension of the terms of the Agreement (the "Amendment", dated August 30th, 2024) eliminates the obligation for Revival Gold to pay a subsidiary of Pan American the greater of US$6 per ounce of gold in mineral resource or US$15 per ounce of gold in mineral reserve on the third anniversary of the closing of the Agreement. In addition, the Amendment provides for a three-year extension to the earn-in; thereby deferring the requirement for Revival Gold to provide site bonding until October 2027. Under the Agreement, Pan American maintains site bonding surety for Beartrack (current face value of US$10.2 million) and Revival Gold reimburses Pan American for all site-related operating and maintenance costs (estimated to be about US$850,000 per year including surety).

In consideration for the Amendment, Revival Gold has agreed that upon closing of the Agreement, Meridian will grant a subsidiary of Pan American a 0.3% net smelter return royalty on Beartrack, which is in addition to the 1.5% net smelter return royalty that is already to be granted at closing. Accordingly, upon closing of the Agreement, Meridian will grant Pan American's subsidiary a 1.8% net smelter return royalty on Beartrack, of which, 0.5% will be extinguished upon payments totaling US$2 million.

"Today's announced restructuring improves the alignment of Revival Gold and Pan American's respective interests in Beartrack and provides Revival Gold with additional time to advance permitting preparations and exploration at Beartrack-Arnett", remarked Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Revival Gold is focused on advancing Beartrack-Arnett in a responsible, efficient and expeditious manner and can now do so without having the burden of a large payment obligation in advance of production", Agro added.

Qualified Persons

John P.W. Meyer, Vice President, Engineering and Development, P.Eng., Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, and Dan Pace, Regis. Mem. SME, Chief Geologist, Revival Gold Inc. are the Company's designated Qualified Persons for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and have reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

