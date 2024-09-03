Grand Opening of Onelife Fitness at Upton Place in Tenleytown, NW D.C.

4000 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Location Features the Largest Saltwater Pool in the DMV in a new 55,000-square-foot fitness center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Onelife Fitness announces the opening of its Onelife Fitness Tenleytown, Washington, D.C. location at Uptown Place, 4000 Wisconsin Avenue. Onelife Fitness operates 30 locations in the DMV and 54 total throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Georgia, offering members the best value in fitness with the largest clubs, amenities, and knowledgeable fitness professionals at affordable rates. The Onelife Fitness Tenleytown boasts the largest saltwater pool in the area and a 55,000-square-foot sports club filled with top-of-the-line equipment, classes, stretch sessions, and a Recovery Studio.

"We are incredibly excited to expand Onelife Fitness to the Tenley community. The warm reception and support we've received from the community have been truly overwhelming. Tenley is desperately in need of a premium health and wellness experience at affordable rates, and we are proud to deliver our 55,000-square-foot sports club in Uptown Place," said Ori Gorfine, Onelife Fitness CEO. "Being able to expand to a larger and more accessible location from our Brandywine Street club gives members a more spacious and contemporary facility with cutting-edge amenities delivered by the best fitness professionals in Washington, D.C. We are the Best Value in Fitness with more locations in the DMV featuring premium amenities and passionate fitness professionals at unbeatable rates. The Onelife Fitness brand is the health and wellness gold standard, and we're proud to bring that standard to the Tenley community."

The new 55,000 square-foot Onelife Fitness Tenleytown will feature luxurious amenities in a two-story modern design, including:

The largest indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool in the area

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Large functional athletic turf training areas

Five boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, Les Mills programs, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark, and more

Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre and Yoga

State-of-the-art spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Fully equipped Pilates studio

Signature Strike Boxing Studio

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression, and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more

Supported by more than 4,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness is committed to providing the most supportive and valued fitness experience in our Clubs.?Onelife Fitness operates over 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. The Company also operates a Crunch Fitness in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

To learn more about career opportunities at Onelife Fitness, please email careers@onelifefitness.com.

